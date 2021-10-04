Chase has announced that it has extended the Pay Yourself Back redemption option for Ultimate Rewards cardholders through the end of 2021 with some cards and through March 2022 with others. The bank also added new categories, giving cardholders more options to get cash back at a more valuable rate than usual. Updated categories depend on the card, but each one offers between 10% and 50% more value when using your points to get cash back in select categories.

Key Takeaways Chase's Pay Yourself Back program allows Ultimate Rewards cardholders to get statement credits for purchases in certain categories.

For Ultimate Rewards travel cards, cardholders can get the same value that's normally reserved for travel redemptions.

For cash-back cards in the program, cardholders can get more value than usual on typical cash redemptions.

The New Chase Pay Yourself Back Categories and Redemption Values, by Card

Chase introduced its Pay Yourself Back redemption option shortly after the pandemic began. Initially offered only on the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred cards, the program has been expanded to all of the bank's Ultimate Rewards-earning credit cards, both consumer and small business.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, cardholders can use their points through their Ultimate Rewards account to get extra-value statement credits, as follows: