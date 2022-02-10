Chase Improves Benefits for Marriott Boundless Card, Offers New Sign-Up Bonus

Today, Chase announced new benefits for the Marriott Boundless Credit Card without increasing the annual fee. New and existing cardholders will earn accelerated rewards on select everyday spending categories and can also earn elite night credits when they meet spending requirements.

Additionally, new cardholders will earn 100,000 bonus points when they meet the minimum spending requirement.

Key Takeaways The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card has received an upgrade, offering more value to loyal Marriott Bonvoy members.

In addition to making it easier to earn bonus points, the card also adds the ability to earn elite night credits with your spending.

On top of the new benefits, which are available for both new and existing cardholders, Chase is offering a limited-time bonus for new applicants.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Adds More Value

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is a mid-tier consumer credit card designed for Marriott loyalists. In addition to a sign-up bonus, cardholders can also earn Marriott Bonvoy points with their everyday spending and get automatic silver elite status.

But now, it'll be even easier to rack up rewards. Chase is now offering 3 points per dollar on up to $6,000 spent annually in combined purchases at grocery stores, gas stations and on dining.

The card already offers up to 17 points per dollar on purchases made with participating Marriott hotels—that's 6 points per dollar with the card, up to 10 points per dollar as a Bonvoy member and 1 point per dollar for having Silver elite status. All other purchases net 2 points per dollar.

On top of the new bonus categories, the card also offers one elite night credit for every $5,000 you spend, with no cap on how many elite night credits you can earn. This is in addition to the 15 elite night credits you get automatically every year as a cardholder.

To give you an idea of what that means, it takes 25 elite night credits in a year to upgrade your status to Gold (though you can also earn that level when you spend $35,000 in a year on the card), and 50 elite night credits to reach Platinum status.

For most people, the new elite night credit benefit may not make much of a difference in their standing with the Marriott Bonvoy program. But being able to earn up to 6,000 bonus points every year—the base rewards rate is 2 points per dollar, so you're technically only getting an extra 1 point per dollar in those categories—can add up. In fact, 6,000 points are almost enough points for a standard night at a Category 1 hotel (and more than enough for a Category 1 property during off-peak times).

On top of the new benefits, Chase is offering a new sign-up bonus for new cardholders. You can earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend at least $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Other benefits the card offers include a free anniversary night award every year, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and no foreign transaction fees.