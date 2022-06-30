Chase has announced improved offers for both new and existing Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card holders ahead of Prime Day, which is set for July 12 and 13 this year. New cardholders can take advantage of an increased welcome bonus while existing cardholders will earn more cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases on those days.

Key Takeaways Amazon has set its Prime Day for 2022 on July 12 and 13. On these days, Prime members and others can take advantage of special deals in a variety of categories.

Chase has announced limited-time offers for both new and existing Amazon Prime credit card holders to incentivize new sign-ups and increased spending on the two sales days.

If you're thinking about getting the credit card or shopping with Amazon on Prime Day, these offers may be worth your while.

Amazon Credit Card Offers

In conjunction with Prime Day this year, Chase has announced an increased sign-up bonus on the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card, as well as a higher cash-back rate on select purchases during the Prime Day sale.

If you don't already have the card, you can open an account anytime between July 1 and July 29 and receive a $200 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. There's no need to — there's no minimum spending requirement, and the bonus is usually under $100.

If you already have the card or if you get approved before Prime Day, Chase is also offering 6% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases — the card usually offers 5% back.

Keep in mind, though, that you need to have an eligible Amazon Prime membership to earn the bonus and the increased rewards rate. If you don't have an eligible Prime membership, the card only earns 3% back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases.

If you're a Prime member, it generally makes sense to have this card, as there are no other cards that offer that high of a rate on Amazon purchases on a consistent basis. However, if you're concerned about the bonus offer or higher cash-back rate resulting in overspending, it may be better to sit this one out.

