On April 30, Chase introduced two new redemption offers for its small business credit card holders, in celebration of National Small Business Week (May 2 to May 8). Cash Ink customers will get extra value when they redeem their rewards for Apple products and select gift cards through the end of May.

Key Takeaways Chase Ink cardholders can get up to 25% more value when they use their points to buy Apple products and 10% more value on gift cards from select retailers.

The Apple bonus varies depending on which card you have, but the gift card bonus is the same across all Ink cards.

This promotion is in effect until the end of May.

Chase Ink Cardholders Get More Redemption Value in May

If you have a Chase Ink credit card, you can get more value on certain redemptions this month. The credit card issuer is offering redemption bonuses to all of its small business credit card holders. Here's how the bonuses break down:

Chase Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus: Your Ultimate Rewards points are worth 25% more when you use them to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.

Your Ultimate Rewards points are worth 25% more when you use them to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store. Chase Ink Business Cash, Ink Business Unlimited, and Ink Cash: Your points are worth 5% more when you use them to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store.

Your points are worth 5% more when you use them to purchase Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards Store. All Chase Ink credit cards: Your points are worth 10% more when you use them to purchase select gift cards. Popular retailers include Target, Lowe's, and Staples.

It's important to note that some of these cards, including the Ink Plus and Ink Cash, are no longer available to new customers. As long as you have an account in May, you can qualify for these benefits.

Additionally, for new account holders, the Ink cards offer some of the best sign-up bonuses available to small-business owners.

The Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Unlimited, for instance, currently offer $750 when you spend $7,500 in the first three months. The Ink Business Preferred offers 100,000 bonus points when you spend $15,000 in the first three months—that's worth $1,000 in cash back or $1,250 in travel booked through Chase.