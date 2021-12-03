Chase Launches New Air Canada Credit Card

Chase has launched a new co-branded credit card, partnering with Air Canada. The Dec. 1 move comes almost a year after the card issuer first announced the card and added Air Canada Aeroplan as a transfer partner for the Ultimate Rewards program.

The new Chase Aeroplan World Elite Mastercard Credit Card can be a good option for those who regularly travel to Canada or fly with one of the airline's partners in the Star Alliance network. It offers a massive sign-up bonus, bonus rewards on everyday spending categories, and a suite of perks with the airline.

Key Takeaways Air Canada and Chase have partnered to launch a new co-branded airline credit card.

The card is packed with benefits and solid rewards for everyday spending.

Even cardholders who don't regularly travel to Canada could benefit, as the airline partners with more than 45 others around the world.

About the New Chase Aeroplan Credit Card

The Chase Aeroplan World Elite Mastercard Credit Card is loaded with bonus rewards and benefits for regular Air Canada flyers. Those include:

Rewards and Spending Bonuses

When you first open the card account, you'll earn two Welcome Flight Reward Certificates worth up to 50,000 points each—that's up to 100,000 points in total—after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

New cardholders will also get automatic Aeroplan 25K Elite Status for the remainder of the first calendar year in which they open the account, as well as for the following calendar year. Benefits include priority airport services and upgrades to premium cabins on flights operated by Air Canada.

For ongoing rewards, cardholders will earn:

3 points per dollar spent directly with Air Canada

3 points per dollar on dining, takeout, and eligible delivery services

3 points per dollar at grocery stores

1 point per dollar on all other purchases

Additionally, for each $2,000 you spend in a calendar month, you'll earn 500 bonus points, up to a maximum of 1,500 points monthly. That gives you a minimum rewards rate of 1.25 points per dollar on the first $6,000 you spend each month.

After your second calendar year with the card, you can maintain your 25K Elite Status by spending at least $15,000 in a calendar year. And if you spend $50,000 in a calendar year, you'll get a boost to 35K Elite Status, which offers 50% discounts on preferred seats, complimentary access to Maple Leaf lounges, and more.

Finally, cardholders who spend $100,000 in a calendar year will unlock 50%-off Priority Rewards award flights, companion benefits, and more.

In addition to redeeming rewards for flights and other options, cardholders will soon be able to use Chase's Pay Yourself Back feature. This will allow them to use points to get statement credits toward travel purchases on any airline, as well as hotels, car rentals, and more, at a rate of 1.25 cents per point, up to 50,000 points per year.



Airline and Other Travel Perks

As with many other credit cards, the Chase Aeroplan World Elite Mastercard Credit Card offers cardholders certain perks when they fly with the airline. Those include:

Free first checked bag for you and up to eight other travelers on the same itinerary

Access to preferred pricing on award flights

No award ticket restrictions

An application fee credit for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS

No foreign transaction fees

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Baggage delay insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Roadside assistance

Also, each time you use rewards to book flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Express, or Air Canada Rouge, Aeroplan will purchase carbon offsets to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions associated with your flight (and that includes your travel companions).

The card's annual fee is $95.



Is the Card Right for You?

There's a lot to take in with the new Air Canada credit card. If you travel to Canada once or twice a year at least, it could be a no-brainer. One of the standout perks the card offers is automatic elite status, plus the chance to maintain that same status or even move to a higher level. Most airline cards don't offer such an easy path to elite status.

It's especially beneficial if you're a big spender and can take advantage of the higher elite status perks.

Also, because Air Canada is part of the Star Alliance, which includes 26 member airlines and many more airline partners around the world, you won't necessarily need to fly to and from Canada to benefit from this card.

However, keep in mind that it may not be as straightforward booking partner flights through Air Canada as it is to book directly with your chosen airline. And if you regularly fly with another airline, it could be better to get their co-branded card.

So take your time to consider multiple options, including one of the Chase Ultimate Rewards cards that allow you to transfer points to the Aeroplan program, to determine the right fit for you and your travel habits.

