Last month, Chase announced a new credit card, the United Quest Card, as a replacement for an old United card the bank was discontinuing. Now, the new card is open to new applicants and with a 100,000-mile offer to boot.

The new United credit card falls between the United Explorer Card and United Club Card in terms of benefits and the annual fee.

In addition to the sign-up bonus, the card offers above-average rewards for an airline card.

Details on the New Chase United Quest Card

Chase's newest credit card is a semi-premium airline credit card for United Airlines. In addition to an impressive sign-up bonus, the card also offers above-average rewards for an airline card, plus a suite of valuable perks for frequent United flyers.

New cardholders can earn up to 100,000 miles—that's 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months from account opening, plus 20,000 more when you spend $20,000 in the first six months in total.

While most airline cards offer double miles or points on purchases made with their co-brand partner, the United Quest Card offers 3 miles per dollar on United purchases. You'll also earn 2 miles per dollar on dining, select streaming services, and all other travel. Non-bonus spending will net you just 1 mile per dollar.

In addition to the solid rewards program, you'll also be able to take advantage of the following perks:

Up to $125 in statement credits for United purchases every year.

A 5,000-mile flight credit for each award flight you book with miles—up to two per year.

Two free checked bags.

An application fee credit every four years for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, worth up to $100.

Priority boarding.

25% back on United inflight purchases.

500 Premier qualifying points for every $12,000 you spend on the card in a year, up to 3,000 total points.

The card also offers a variety of trip insurance protection. With all these perks, though, comes a $250 annual fee. While you can easily make up for half of that with the statement credit perk alone, you'll need to fly United at least a few times a year to make up for the fee with other benefits.

Should You Apply for the United Quest Card?

The United Quest Card's 100,000-mile offer is unlikely to last long, and once it's gone, there's no guarantee that it will come back. If you're thinking about getting the card, though, it's important to consider your travel habits and how you can get value from the card in the long run.

If you fly United regularly or live near one of the airline's hub airports, it can be an excellent addition to your wallet. But if you prefer other airlines or simply don't fly much, the annual fee may be too steep to make it worth the cost.