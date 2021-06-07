On June 8, Chase is launching a new promotion for small business owners, offering five times the rewards on shipping and home improvement purchases. Cardholders can take advantage of the promotion if they have an Ink, Southwest, or United business credit card.

Chase has recently launched several new promotions to encourage consumers to open new credit cards and start spending more.

The latest promotion, which begins June 8, is reserved for small business owners with an Ink, Southwest, or United business credit card.

Eligible customers will earn 5X rewards on shipping and home improvement purchases, up to a set maximum.

How the Chase Promotion Works

Like other credit card issuers, Chase is launching new initiatives to encourage spending, primarily through bigger sign-up bonuses and limited-time rewards offers.

With this new one, eligible cardholders will earn 5% cash back, 5 points, or 5 miles per dollar spent on shipping and home improvement purchases. The bonus rewards rate applies to the first $10,000 in combined purchases between the two categories.

Cardholders have until Aug. 31, 2021, to activate the offer. According to a spokesperson, there's currently no end date for the promotion.

Which Credit Cards Are Eligible?

The new promotion is reserved for Ink, Southwest, and United business cardholders. That includes the following cards:

If you have an eligible credit card, you should receive an email with instructions on how you can opt-in and start earning the bonus rewards.