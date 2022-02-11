Chase Offering a Companion Plus Plus 30,000 Points for New Southwest Cardholders

Chase has announced a new sign-up bonus for its consumer Southwest co-branded credit cards. New cardholders can earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass plus 30,000 bonus points if they open an account within the promotional period and meet the spending requirements.

Key Takeaways Chase has launched a limited-time offer on its consumer Southwest credit cards.

New cardholders can earn the Southwest Companion Pass, along with 30,000 bonus points, if they meet the promotion requirements.

The Southwest Companion Pass allows holders to bring a companion with them on Southwest flights and only pay taxes and fees for their ticket.

Details of the New Southwest Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus

New cardholders can earn the Southwest Companion Pass and 30,000 bonus points if they open a new consumer Southwest credit card and spend $5,000 or more in purchases in the first three months from account opening.

The promotional offer ends on March 14, 2022, and the Companion Pass is valid through February 28, 2023, regardless of when you open the account and meet the spending requirement. The offer is available on the following cards:

The offer is not available on Chase's co-branded Southwest business credit cards.

The Southwest Companion Pass is highly coveted among frequent travelers. The pass allows the holder to add a companion to any Southwest Airlines itinerary for only the cost of taxes and fees, which start at $5.60 one way. There's no limit to how many times you can use your Companion Pass while it's valid, and you can change your companion up to three times per calendar year. There are also no blackout dates or seat restrictions.

Traditionally, you need to earn 125,000 Rapid Rewards points or fly 100 qualifying one-way flights in a calendar year to earn the pass.

If you're considering taking advantage of the new bonus, take some time to compare the three Southwest credit cards to determine the right fit for you. Each has a different set of benefits for cardholders, along with varying annual fees.

Also, think about your upcoming travel plans over the next 12 months. If you regularly fly with a plus-one, the Companion Pass could save you hundreds of dollars in flight costs. But if you generally fly solo or don't travel much at all, it might provide as much value as you think.

But considering that Chase and Southwest are making the pass available for a mere $5,000 in spending is an incredible opportunity for both budget travelers and frequent Southwest flyers.

