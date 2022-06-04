Chase has launched a new limited-time offer for its Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, giving new cardholders five free nights. Savvy travelers can maximize the sign-up bonus with one or more stays worth up to 250,000 points.

Key Takeaways The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is running a limited-time sign-up bonus promotion.

New cardholders can get five free nights worth up to 250,000 points.

The offer provides a lot of value for more valuable stays but may not be as beneficial for the budget traveler.

New Marriott Credit Card Bonus Worth As Much as $2,625 or More

For a limited time, new Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card holders can earn five free nights worth up to 50,000 points each after they spend $5,000 in the first three months from account opening.

According to Investopedia research, Marriott Bonvoy points are worth 1.05 cents apiece on average, giving the bonus a value of up to $2,625.

However, the value you get from the sign-up bonus can vary based on how you use it. You can calculate how valuable your points are on a specific redemption by dividing the cash price of the stay by the number of points required to book it.

To maximize the bonus, you'd want to book five nights in one stay or over multiple stays, where each night is worth 50,000 points. If you can, you'd be hard-pressed to beat that kind of value with any other hotel credit card sign-up bonus.

But if you're more of a budget traveler who prefers preserving points by booking low-category properties—award stays with Marriott start at 7,500 points—you may prefer a sign-up bonus that offers points instead of a set number of nights.

If you're considering the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card, be sure to shop around and compare other travel credit cards and their bonuses to determine which option will give you the most value upfront and over time.