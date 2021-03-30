Chase Sapphire Preferred Chase Sapphire Reserve Annual fee $95 $550; $75 per authorized user APR 15.99% to 22.99% 16.99% to 23.99% Intro APR N/A N/A Balance transfer APR 15.99% to 22.99% 16.99% to 23.99% Balance transfer fee $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater Cash advances $10 or 5% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater $10 or 5% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater Foreign transaction N/A N/A Cash advance 24.99% 24.99% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Up to 29.99% Minimum interest charge N/A N/A Late payment Up to $40 Up to $40 Return payment Up to $40 Up to $40 Return check None None

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Reserve: Security

Both the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve credit cards come with a host of security protections to ensure that your account is safe, no matter what happens.

Zero liability protection: Chase offers zero liability protections on its credit cards to protect you from credit card fraud. With this benefit, you don’t have to pay for unauthorized charges made using your account. Once you report the charge using the number on the back of your card, Chase will take care of the rest.

Fraud protection: The Sapphire Preferred and Reserve credit cards come with cutting-edge fraud monitoring that’s available in real-time. Even if you aren’t paying attention to your account, you can take comfort in knowing that there is a professional keeping an eye on things so your account is protected.

Fraud alerts: If suspicious or fraudulent activity is detected on your account, Chase will notify Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cardholders immediately. Notifications can be sent via text, email, or phone. You can then sign in to your account via Chase.com to review your account and correct any potential fraudulent activity that is being made.

Chip-enhanced security: Regardless of whether you open a Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve card, you will receive a new credit card with an embedded chip. Not only will your card be accepted by more businesses globally, but you’ll also enjoy Chase’s signature security protections, no matter where you are in the world.

FAQs

Can I Have Both Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Cards?

Unfortunately, Chase does not allow the same cardholder to have both a Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card and a Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card. You will need to choose one card and then close one account before you can be approved for the other card.

Can I Downgrade From the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Preferred?

When you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card, you have the option of downgrading to a Sapphire Preferred card. Chase requires you to stay within the same family of credit cards when downgrading, which, in this case, includes the Reserve, Preferred, Freedom, and Freedom Unlimited credit cards.

Is The Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Worth It?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card comes with excellent perks that can benefit the busy traveler on the go. Instead of two times the points with the Preferred card, you’ll earn three times the points with the Reserve, allowing you to stack up travel credit or cash value fairly quickly. There’s no introductory APR, but you still get an excellent head start on your points, with up to 80,000 awarded upon the first three months when you spend $4,000 or more using your card.

Will Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve Waive The Annual Fee?

Chase offers some military discounts, which could waive the annual fee. Otherwise, members can expect to pay the regular annual fee, with an additional $75 fee per authorized user for the Reserve card.

Do Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Card Offer Travel Insurance?

Chase offers travel insurance with both the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve cards. As a cardholder, you will receive up to $1 million in accidental death or dismemberment coverage to keep you safe on your travels.

How We Evaluated Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Reserve

To evaluate Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Reserve, we reviewed in detail the latest offerings and incentives for 2021. We read the fine print, looking for benefits and potential issues that can affect your account once you become a policyholder. We also assessed the fees, looking far beyond the base APR to see how various charges and fees can stack up, eating away at your rewards. Finally, we analyzed security prowess to ensure that you are protected with all of the coverage you need to safeguard not only your finances but also your identity.