Chase and Air Canada announced a partnership on Dec. 14 to introduce a new airline credit card and add the airline to the bank’s growing list of Ultimate Rewards transfer partners.﻿﻿ The new card will be a Mastercard. When the partnership goes into effect later next year, it will offer greater flexibility to Ultimate Rewards members and give Air Canada loyalists a chance to earn even more Aeroplan points.

How the Partnership Enhances the Ultimate Rewards Program

Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program is arguably the most versatile and valuable rewards program in the credit card industry today.

Customers with a Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Ink Business Preferred credit card have had the option to transfer their points to 13 different partners, including 10 frequent flyer programs and three hotel loyalty programs.

These transfer partners give cardholders the flexibility to pursue redemptions with programs that may offer more value per point or mile than Chase does. By adding Air Canada as a partner, Chase will offer an even wider selection.

That said, Chase remains behind American Express and Citi in terms of the number of transfer partners—Citi has 16 airline partners,﻿﻿ and Amex has 19 airline and three hotel partners.﻿﻿

Few Details Yet About the New Credit Card

The new Aeroplan Credit Card bolsters Chase’s lineup of airline credit cards, which also includes partnerships with Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and Aer Lingus.

Like United, Air Canada is also a member of the Star Alliance. That allows Aeroplan points holders to book flights around the world on the alliance's 26 member airlines.﻿﻿

Neither Chase nor Air Canada has provided many other details about the new credit card, so interested consumers should watch for updates in the coming months. The card is slated to launch in late 2021, at which time Aeroplan will also become a transfer partner in Chase's Ultimate Rewards program. ﻿﻿