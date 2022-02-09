Chase United Cardholders Can Get More Miles on Donations for Black History Month

Chase, United Airlines and Visa have partnered to honor Black History Month by offering bonus rewards to United Airlines cardholders who donate to select organizations that support civil rights initiatives and provide educational opportunities and resources for Black students.

Key Takeaways In celebration of Black History Month, Chase United credit card holders can earn bonus rewards when they make donations to four select organizations.

Eligible cardholders have until mid-March to make their donations and earn extra United MileagePlus miles.

Black History Month honors the struggles and celebrates the achievements of African Americans in the U.S.

Support Organizations That Support Black Students and Civil Rights and Earn Bonus Miles

Through March 15, 2022, Chase United cardholders can earn 5 miles per dollar on up to $1,000 in donations to four different organizations.

The organizations, which were chosen by Chase, United Airlines and Visa, are centered on providing educational opportunities for Black students, providing legal defense and supporting civil rights policies.

“Through our partnership with Chase and Visa, we look forward to giving our valued Cardmembers a unique way to make meaningful contributions to these organizations and be rewarded for their support," said Jessica Kimbrough, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at United, in a press release.

The list includes the following organizations:

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund

The Leadership Conference Education Fund

The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

United Negro College Fund

The offer to earn 5 miles per dollar on up to $1,000 in donations is available for the following cards:

Black History Month, set in February, can trace its roots back to 1926, when the Association for the Study of African American Life and History sponsored a National Negro History Week. By the end of the 1960s, the week evolved into Black History Month on many college campuses, and it was officially recognized in 1976 by President Gerald Ford.

The month is dedicated to celebrating the often neglected accomplishments by Black Americans in their central role in the nation's history and honoring their struggles.

