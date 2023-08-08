Chegg Shares Jump After Beating Sales Estimates and Promoting Its AI Strategy

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 08, 2023
Chegg headquarters

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Chegg beat sales estimates and promoted its strategy to use artificial intelligence.
  • The company said it beta tested its first generative AI experience in May and said it went over well.
  • Chegg shares plunged in May when it indicated free AI products were hurting its business.

Chegg (CHGG) shares surged 4.3% on Tuesday after the education technology provider posted better-than-expected sales and laid out its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

Chegg reported revenue fell 6% to $182.9 million, above analysts’ forecasts. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 aligned with estimates. Subscription revenue was down 5% but above the company’s guidance.

CEO Dan Rosensweig announced that Chegg had launched a beta version of its initial generative AI experience in May, adding the feedback has been positive. He said because of its move into AI, “we’re entering an exciting new chapter for Chegg.” Rosensweig argued that the company is in an “unrivaled position to deliver a unique, personalized learning experience for students.”

Shares of Chegg had plunged 48% in early May after the company blamed its weak first-quarter performance on competition from free AI products such as ChatGPT

Despite Tuesday's gains, shares of Chegg remained deep in negative territory for the year.

CHGG

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Chegg. "Chegg Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description