China's Flagging Economy Has Global Impact

Weaker-than-expected domestic consumption demand weighed on China's second-quarter GDP growth, leading to dips in European equities exposed to the Chinese market and prompting some investors to lower expectations of future rate hikes by the Fed.

China's GDP climbed by 6.3% in the second quarter, while analysts expected a 7.1% improvement. European equities, generally more exposed to China than those in the U.S., sagged in response. The French CAC 40 fell by 1.1% over the same period, as the index is concentrated in luxury goods that are impacted by Chinese demand shifts. LVMH (LVMUY) and Hermès International S.A. were some of the worst-performing stocks at that time.

U.S. stocks, except for those heavily tied to China, were generally less impacted. Still, as analysts at Deutsche Bank have dialed back expectations of Chinese GDP growth for 2023 to 5.3% from 6.0%, and for 2024 to 5.0% from 6.1%, there is growing concern that China's economic recovery is faltering.

Despite widespread inflation elsewhere, China may face the risk of deflation, as the central bank has already made interest rate cuts. Beijing's moves to stimulate growth prompted a modest dip in futures pricing for the Fed's terminal rate later this year.

China's disappointing growth also pulled oil prices downward by 1.5% on Monday, as investors question the appetite of the world's second-largest consumer of oil.

China's sluggish recovery is due largely to two factors: weak private consumption and a faltering property sector. Chinese property investment for the first half of 2023 fell by 7.9% relative to the prior year amid an ongoing credit crisis.

Analysts at Oxford Economics expect the Chinese government to institute monetary and fiscal easing measures such as local government special bonds to stimulate infrastructure development. Officials at China's National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday that the government would aim to boost incomes, stabilize youth employment, expand rural consumption, and bolster purchase trends for automobiles and electronics, among other goals.