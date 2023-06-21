China Launches New EV Tax Break in Effort To Boost Lagging Demand

China on Wednesday unveiled a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) tax break for buyers of electric vehicles (EVs)—its biggest yet for the EV market—in an effort to boost lagging auto sales and consumer spending.

Key Takeaways The latest round of EV tax breaks in China will be the biggest yet, totaling an estimated $72.3 billion over four years.

Since 2014, cumulative Chinese EV tax breaks have totaled 200 billion yuan ($27.8 billion).

Extension of EV tax breaks is meant to spur lagging EV demand in China.

How Does The China EV Tax Credit Work?

Under the package, buyers of new energy vehicles (NEVs) purchased in 2024 and 2025 will pay up to 30,000 yuan ($4,170) less in purchase tax per vehicle. The tax break will be halved after two years and kept at 15,000 yuan for 2026 and 2027.

The package lasts for four years, extending previous tax breaks which were first introduced in 2014 and renewed multiple times, most recently last year. As of last year, cumulative tax breaks since 2014 exceeded 200 billion yuan ($27.8 billion), according to Vice Minister of Finance Xu Hongcai. This year’s exemption could eventually top 115 billion yuan ($16 billion), the biggest ever for the industry.

Shares of some Chinese carmakers rose after the announcement. Nio (NIO) stock was up about 1.2%, while shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF) rose about 1.7% at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Why Does China Need An EV Tax Credit

China is the world’s biggest electric car market, accounting for 60% of global EV sales last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, growth in the world’s second-largest economy has slowed, reflecting a broader economic slowdown in the country and prompting officials to offer more financial incentives to spur demand.

Passenger car sales in China rose to 2.05 million in May—the highest in five months—while EV sales at 717,000 were a little shy of the December 2022 peak, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

China is not the only country turning to tax credits to boost EV demand. The U.S., despite being home to the world's largest EV-maker Tesla (TSLA), implemented its own version of an EV tax credit of up to $7,500 in order to make EV buying more appealing and encourage EV makers to reduce their reliance on Chinese materials for EV production. Given the eligibility criteria, only certain EVs qualify.

