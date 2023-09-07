China's iPhone Ban for Government Workers Could Have Negligible Impact on Apple

Ban would affect 500,000 iPhone users, a fraction of the roughly 45 million iPhones expected to be sold in China over coming year

By
Mack Wilowski
Published September 07, 2023
Apple Store in Hong Kong

SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

500,000

That's roughly how many users will be affected by China's iPhone ban for government officials, which is a fraction of the 45 million iPhones expected to be sold in country over the next year.

China's ban on government officials using iPhones probably will have little impact on Apple's (AAPL) sales, as the banned devices are just a fraction of the roughly 45 million iPhones expected to be sold in China over the next 12 months, according to a research note from Wedbush Securities on Thursday.

iPhones are massively popular in China, and private-sector demand will more than offset the negative impacts of a public-sector ban. For the quarter that ended July 1, Apple earned about 19% of its revenue from China, and its share of the Chinese smartphone market has risen roughly 300 basis points (bps) in the past 18 months, the Wedbush analysts wrote.

Opportunities in the Chinese market abound ahead of Apple's annual fall event on Tuesday, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, among other products including a new Apple Watch. iPhone 15 sales are expected to be robust in China, with Wedbush analysts projecting roughly 85 million will be sold across Asia upon release. That's similar to the number of iPhone 14s that were purchased when that model came out last year.

"We believe that despite the loud noise, Apple has seen massive share gains in China's smartphone market," Wedbush analysts wrote in their note, saying China will be "key to the iPhone 15's success."

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
