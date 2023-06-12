Chinook Therapeutics Shares Soar on Novartis Purchase

Key Takeaways Novartis agreed to buy Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion.

Chinook shareholders are to get $40 per share, with up to $4 per share more possible.

Chinook shares jumped over 56% in early trading on Monday following the news.

Chinook Therapeutics (KNDY) shares skyrocketed on Monday after Novartis (NVS) agreed to buy the biopharma company for as much as $3.5 billion.

The deal values Chinook shares at least $40 per share, a 67% premium over the firm’s closing price Friday. Chinook shareholders would receive the $40 per share in cash at closing, with up to an additional $4 per share upon reaching certain regulatory milestones. Novartis said the transaction would be in the form of a merger between Chinook and a newly-formed Novartis subsidiary.

Novartis noted that Chinook has two high-value, late-stage medicines in development for rare and severe chronic kidney diseases. It explained that the purchase is fully in line with its strategy to focus on innovative medicines, and “will significantly expand its renal portfolio, complementing the existing pipeline.”

Chinook CEO Eric Dobmeier added that through the merger, “Novartis can apply its substantial resources to pursue broader development efforts and commercialization” of Chinook treatments.

The companies indicated that they expect the agreement to close in the second half of this year.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics were up over 56% as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time at their highest level this year. Novartis shares were down 1%.

