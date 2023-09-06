Chip Designer Arm Locks Apple As A Customer Until After 2040

Arm Holdings has locked in Apple (AAPL) as a customer beyond 2040 via a long-term agreement, the British chip design company revealed in a regulatory filing related to its initial public offering (IPO).

KEY TAKEAWAYS Arm and Apple have entered into an agreement that will extend the two companies' partnership beyond 2040.

The companies have a long-standing relationship, with Arm's tech being used for some of Apple's most popular products.

Arm is a dominant player in the chip design industry given its technology that conserves power and allows batteries to last longer.

Apple's Relationship With Arm

Apple has been an Arm customer for decades, from chips for the Mac in the 80s (when ARM was called Acorn), to the failed handled computer Newton in the 90s, and now to chips that improve battery life for its devices. It was even an investor in the company when it broke away from Acorn to become Arm.

Arm designs chips that power about 99% of the world's smartphones and last year the company shipped about 30 billion chips to 260 companies across the globe. Think of it as the technology that powers your Apple devices such as iPads, iPhones and Macs.

And that makes Arm a critical investment for many technology companies and justifies its $52 billion valuation. Companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), TSMC (TSM), and Samsung are vying to buy shares in the IPO that could total up to $735 million, Arm said.

