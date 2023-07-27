Chipotle Sales Fall Short on Higher Prices

Sales at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CME) came in short of expectations as the company raised prices because of inflation. The Mexican food restaurant chain also predicted current-quarter comparable store sales that missed forecasts.

Chipotle reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter revenue increased 13.6% to $2.51 billion. Analysts were looking for $2.53 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) of $12.65 exceeded estimates.

The company said profit was boosted by higher menu prices and lower prices for avocados, but those gains were partially offset by rising costs for several food items, primarily beef, tortillas, dairy, salsa, beans, and rice.

Chipotle attributed the growth in revenue to a 7.4% increase in comparable store sales and the opening of 47 new restaurants.

The company anticipates current-quarter comparable store sales to be up in the low- to mid-single-digit-percent range. Forecasts were for a rise of 5.9%.

The restaurant chain lifted prices earlier this year, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Niccol said that a decision on whether to do so again will be made closer to the fourth quarter.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill sank more than 8% in early trading on Thursday following the news, but were still up for the year after hitting an all-time high the week before.

