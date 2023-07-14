Citigroup Profit and Sales Fall as Dealmaking Slows

Key Metrics Citigroup earnings and revenue declined as dealmaking slowed.

Sales at the bank's institutional clients unit dipped 9%.

CEO Jane Fraser called it "a disappointing quarter."

Shares of Citigroup (C) declined over 2% intraday on Friday after the bank’s profit and sales dropped in what CEO Jane Fraser called “a disappointing quarter.”

Citi reported fiscal 2023 second quarter income slumped 36% to $2.92 billion. With earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33. Revenue slid 1% to $19.44 billion. Still, both were more than analysts had anticipated.

A slowdown in dealmaking and trading sent revenue at the bank’s institutional clients unit down 9% to $10.44 billion. However, net interest income jumped 16% to $13.90 billion as Federal Reserve rate hikes helped the bank make more on its loans. Revenue at Citi’s treasury and trade solutions group was $3.51 billion, a gain of 15%. U.S. personal banking income jumped 11% to $4.6 billion on an increase in credit card revenue.

Fraser explained that Citi faced “a challenging macroeconomic environment.” She pointed to a slowdown in markets revenues starting in April as clients waited to see how the debate about raising the U.S. debt ceiling played out. Fraser added that “the long-awaited rebound in Investment Banking has yet to materialize.”

Citigroup shares lost ground, but remained up for the year.

