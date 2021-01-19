Pros Explained

You can get quotes and apply online: With CMFG Life Insurance Company, there’s no need to call a representative or meet with an insurance agent. You can get quotes for life insurance policies and complete the application online by answering just a few simple questions.

While most life insurance companies require customers to undergo medical exams to get coverage, CMFG Life Insurance Company doesn't require exams for term or whole life policies.

While most life insurance companies require customers to undergo medical exams to get coverage, CMFG Life Insurance Company doesn’t require exams for term or whole life policies. Guaranteed acceptance policies available: The CMFG Life Insurance Company does have a guaranteed acceptance policy. With a guaranteed acceptance policy, you cannot be denied coverage because of your health history.

Cons Explained

Limited coverage amounts: The CMFG Life Insurance Company has relatively low coverage maximums. For term and whole life insurance purchased through TruStage, the maximum is $100,000.

Most insurance companies allow you to customize and enhance your coverage by adding insurance endorsements, or insurance riders, to your policy. However, CMFG Life Insurance Company doesn't offer any riders.

Most insurance companies allow you to customize and enhance your coverage by adding insurance endorsements, or insurance riders, to your policy. However, CMFG Life Insurance Company doesn’t offer any riders. Prices for term policies increase every five years: Your term life premiums are based on where you fall within five-year age brackets. As you reach five-year milestones, your premiums will increase.

Available Plans

Through the TruStage insurance program, the CMFG Life Insurance Company offers three different types of life insurance. You can get quotes and apply for all three online, and there are no medical exam requirements. If approved for a policy, coverage starts immediately once you pay your first premium.

Guaranteed Acceptance

If you are age 45 or older, you may be eligible for a guaranteed acceptance policy. With these whole life policies, you have protection for your entire life, and you cannot be turned down because of your health. The maximum amount of coverage you can get with a guaranteed acceptance policy through TruStage is $20,000.

Term Life

With most term life policies, you pick a time period for your coverage. Typically, the terms range from 10 to 30 years. If you pass away during the covered term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit. However, your beneficiaries receive nothing if you die after the term expires.

The TruStage term life policy works differently. You cannot select your own term; instead, all term life policies expire once you reach 80. When you’re young, your premiums will start off relatively low. However, your premiums will increase when you reach five-year age brackets: 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, and 75. The maximum coverage amount for term life policies purchased through TruStage is $100,000.

Whole Life

With whole life coverage, you get protection for your entire life; there is no expiration date. With policies from CMFG Life Insurance Company, your rates are locked in and won’t increase as you age. The maximum amount of whole life coverage you can purchase through TruStage is $100,000.

If you belong to a credit union, you may qualify for accidental death and dismemberment coverage issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company at no cost to you.

Available Riders

With most life insurance companies, you can add riders, also known as insurance endorsements, to your policy. Riders can be used to adjust or enhance your coverage, allowing you to customize your policy for your unique needs.

However, the CMFG Life Insurance Company does not offer any insurance riders through its TruStage insurance program. The policies you purchase cannot be adjusted.

Customer Service

Instead of requiring customers to contact insurance agents or financial professionals to get information, the CMFG Life Insurance Company allows you to get quotes and even purchase life insurance online.

If you have questions about CMFG Life Insurance Company’s policies, you can contact customer service through secure messaging. Or, you can call 855-591-9026. Customer support is available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. CST.

Complaint Index

Before choosing a life insurance company, it’s wise to research how many complaints are lodged against it compared to other insurers.

Each year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects and releases companies’ complaint ratios, a number that reflects how many complaints a company received relative to its market share.

The national complaint index is 1.0. Companies with complaint ratios below 1.0 received fewer complaints than expected for their size. By contrast, companies with complaint ratios over 1.0 received more complaints than expected.

In 2019, CMFG Life Insurance Company had a 0.90 complaint ratio for its individual life insurance policies, indicating that the company received fewer complaints than expected for its size.﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best issues its Financial Strength Ratings (FSRs) on insurance companies. A high FSR indicates that the company is financially sound and able to meet its contractual and policy obligations.

In 2020, AM Best affirmed CMFG Life Insurance Company’s “A” (Excellent) rating, recognizing the company’s strong balance sheet and enterprise risk management.

As a smaller insurer, CMFG Life Insurance Company was not included in the J.D. Power Life Insurance Study, which ranked 23 top insurers based on product offerings, price, and communications.﻿﻿﻿

Cancellation Policy

Most insurance companies have a 10-day free look period, though some states require longer periods. During the free look period, you have a few days to review your policy documents and change your mind. You can cancel your policy without penalty and get a full refund of all premiums you paid.

CMFG Life Insurance Company and the TruStage insurance program extend this protection with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied with your policy, you have 30 days from the time your policy was issued to cancel. Your premiums will be refunded in full.

After the 30-day period expires, the cancellation policy is dependent on the type of plan you have. Review your application and contract carefully to ensure you understand its terms.

To cancel your policy, call 1-855-591-9026.

Price

CMFG Life Insurance Company allows you to get quotes and apply for policies online through the TruStage website.

We found that CMFG Life Insurance Company’s whole life policies were in line with other major insurers that don’t require a medical exam.

Like all of the other life insurance companies that Investopedia has reviewed, CMFG Life Insurance Company and TruStage require you to select “male” or “female” when getting a quote or submitting an application for insurance. There is not currently a way to select nonbinary, or opt not to answer. Being nonbinary doesn’t disqualify you from getting life insurance. However, most insurance companies haven’t updated their underwriting processes to reflect a current awareness of gender issues, and you may find their application processes restrictive.

Competition

We compared CMFG Life Insurance Company to MassMutual because both companies offer term and whole life coverage and multiple insurance riders.

For families looking for basic whole or term life policies, CMFG Life Insurance Company may be a good fit. You can get up to $100,000 in coverage without a medical exam.

However, coverage limits are lower than some competitors', and CMFG Life Insurance Company only offers three plans. If you want more options and customization, consider MassMutual. MassMutual has five different plans to choose from, including whole, term, and universal life policies. The company also has multiple riders you can add to your policy to enhance or adjust your insurance coverage, giving it the clear edge over CMFG Life Insurance Company.