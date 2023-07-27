Streaming, Theme Parks, and Box Office Strength Propel Solid Q2 Earnings at Comcast

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Full Bio
Mack Wilowski is a staff writer for Investopedia, focusing on breaking news stories, earnings previews, and company-specific insights and analysis. Previously, he was an associate editor for Investopedia's earned media team, where he covered the New York City Recovery Index and Economy Tracker, the weekly "What to Expect" markets preview, The Investopedia Express and Green Investor podcast transcripts, and the Term of the Day newsletter.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 27, 2023
Comcast corporate office

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Comcast (CMCSA) posted its biggest earnings beat in two years on Thursday, as a surge in revenue from streaming, theme parks, and the box office offset weakness in the company's broadband and legacy cable offerings.

Key Takeaways

  • Net income for the second quarter surged 25% from the year-ago quarter to $4.25 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 exceeding projections of 97 cents.
  • Subscriptions at Peacock, the company's streaming platform launched in 2020, nearly doubled to 24 million, with revenue from it surging 85%.
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the second-highest grossing animated film of all time, allowing the Comcast studios segment to turn a profit.
  • The company lost broadband subscribers as competition increased, while its legacy cable networks continued to hemorrhage customers.

Net income surged 25% for the second quarter from the year-ago period to $4.25 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 exceeded projections of 97 cents, and was 34% higher than the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 1.7% to $30.5 billion.

Peacock Subscriptions Nearly Double

Subscriptions at Peacock, the company's streaming platform launched in 2020, nearly doubled to 24 million, with revenue soaring 85% to $820 million.

The company also benefited from strong revenue at the box office with the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became the second-highest grossing animated film of all time. Its success enabled the company's studios segment to turn a $255 million profit, swinging from a $3 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from the company's theme parks rose 32% to $833 million, its highest on record, reflecting greater attendance at Universal Beijing, Universal Japan, and Universal Hollywood.

Broadband Stagnates as Cable Sheds More Customers

At the same time, Comcast reported weakness in its broadband internet segment, shedding 19,000 subscribers. This was attributed to increased competition from telecom and wireless providers, as well as fewer Americans moving, which lowered the need for maintenance and upgrades.

However, subscriber losses were offset by higher prices, with EBITDA from the Connectivity and Platforms segment up 4% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company's legacy television networks continued to bleed customers, losing 543,000 in the latest quarter. Comcast has shed more than a million customers in the segment so far this year, after a loss of 614,000 in the first quarter. As of June 30, the company's domestic cable TV subscriptions had dropped below 15 million.

Cable TV has been hemorrhaging subscribers for years, as streaming platforms like Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu draw millions of customers away from legacy television. U.S. cable and satellite providers collectively shed 2.3 million subscribers in the first quarter alone, helping drive the national pay-TV penetration rate to just 58.5%—its lowest since 1992, according to Variety magazine. Some of the steepest losses occurred at AT&T's (T) DirectTV and Dish Network (DISH), which had 13.4% fewer customers compared with the same quarter last year.

Shares of Comcast gained 7% at the start of trading Thursday. They're up more than 25% so far this year.

Comcast (CMCSA) YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Comcast Corp. "Comcast Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Results."

  2. Variety magazine. "Cord-Cutting Hits All-Time High in Q1, as U.S. Pay-TV Subscriptions Fall to Lowest Levels Since 1992."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description