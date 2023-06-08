Commercial Office Vacancy Rates Don't Tell the Whole, Troublesome Story

U.S. office vacancies have crept higher this year, but official rates understate the scope of the potential woes facing commercial property owners in the wake of work-from-home.

At the end of the first quarter, almost one in five offices nationwide were vacant and unleased, based on a review of 90 markets by global real estate service firm Cushman and Wakefield. In 10 of the largest U.S. markets, vacancies averaged 21.9%, up from 19.4% at the end of last year's first quarter.

But even offices currently under lease aren't exactly full. Far from it. That has troubling implications for the commercial office market in the months and years ahead. As leases expire, tenants may take the opportunity to upgrade to smaller spaces in better buildings, according to CBRE.

In those same 10 markets in the week ending Monday, 52% of office space sat unoccupied, according to a weekly occupancy report from security firm Kastle. The firm collects and reviews data from entry keycards, fobs and apps at 2,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses it helps secure across 138 cities and 47 states.

"Shrunken tenant demand and the resultant flight to quality are destined to turn at least a few big buildings in every major city from key sources of tax revenue to potential blight magnets," said Patrick Sentner, immediate past president of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, according to Bisnow.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kastle's data showed occupancy in the 10 cities measured plunged as low as 15%. By late last year, it steadily rebounded to nearly 50%, but it has remained stuck in the 45-50% range since the beginning of 2023.

That means that a substantial slice of the spaces that remain under lease in those 10 cities sat empty last week.

Empty space doesn't bode well for commercial property owners, who need lease revenue to pay mortgages and return dividends to investors.

If offices across the biggest U.S. markets remain only half-occupied moving forward, it stands to reason that vacancy rates would keep rising toward that figure. After all, renters presumably wouldn't renew leases on space they're not using.

"The discrepancy certainly points in that direction," said Michael Seiler, a professor of real estate and finance at the College of William and Mary who also conducts research for NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association. "Renewal rates could drop, or at least the amount of space demanded by a particular firm upon renewal could drop, which would lower (overall renewal) rates if this happens to many firms and leases."

In a recent research report, Tony Paolone, a real estate analyst with J.P. Morgan, said office space leasing slowed as the first quarter progressed, with more occupancy risk in 2024 than most investors currently anticipate.

Paolone noted leases on 11% of all U.S. office space square footage expires next year, compared with 9% this year.

"Leasing activity has deteriorated and occupancy downside still exists," Paolone's report stated.

Meanwhile, delinquency rates on commercial office property have more than doubled in the past six months to 4%, according to a report released last week from Trepp, a research firm focused on commercial mortgage-backed securities. That's the first time office delinquencies reached 4% or more in five years.

