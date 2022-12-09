The SEC Wants Public Companies to Disclose Their Crypto Exposure

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued new guidance requiring companies that issue securities to disclose their exposure to the cryptocurrency market to investors.

The SEC Takes Action After The FTX Collapse

The guidance comes after FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went bankrupt, causing turmoil in the industry.

"Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets. Companies may have disclosure obligations under the federal securities laws related to the direct or indirect impact that these events and collateral events have had or may have on their business," the press release said.

The SEC stressed "the need for clear disclosure about the material impacts of crypto asset market developments, which may include a company’s exposure to counterparties and other market participants; risks related to a company’s liquidity and ability to obtain financing; and risks related to legal proceedings, investigations, or regulatory impacts in the crypto asset markets."

What Companies Need to Answer About Cryptocurrencies

The financial watchdog shared a "sample letter" companies can use as guidance to meet disclosure obligations. In the first question, the companies are asked to disclose any "significant crypto asset market developments" that could affect their financial condition, results, or share price, including the volatility of crypto assets' prices.

The companies are also asked about how certain bankruptcies may have affected their business, including whether excessive redemptions or withdrawals have occurred or to what extent crypto assets are being used as collateral.



The companies need to describe any material risks they face as a result of regulatory developments related to crypto assets or as a result of U.S. and foreign regulators asserting jurisdiction over crypto assets and crypto asset markets.

The Bottom Line

The guidance comes a day after SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency from claims that it failed to prevent crypto firms from misusing customer funds. He emphasized that the regulator does not need further powers to regulate the crypto industry. The sample letter and guidance indicate the government intends to take action in response to FTX's demise.