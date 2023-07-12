Competitors Work To Keep Up With Amazon’s Summer Sales Growth

Key Takeaways Insider Intelligence expects Amazon’s competitors will get 40% of all Prime Day sales period revenue.

Walmart, Best Buy, Target and others have countered with their own sales.

Best Buy has seen the biggest jump in retail foot traffic leading into its Black Friday in July sale.

Amazon's Prime Day has become an important boost to the online retailer's revenues, and competitors are working to take some market share from the midyear sale.

For this Prime Day, held July 11 to July 12, Amazon (AMZN) is projected to bring in $8.03 billion, a 10% increase over last year, according to Insider Intelligence. Bank of America estimates Amazon’s two-day event will generate $12 billion in gross merchandise value, a 12% year-over-year increase.

Amazon Prime Day continues to grow, Insider Intelligence found. While Amazon Prime Day sales brought in $2.62 billion for Amazon in 2018, sales nearly tripled by 2022, reaching $7.3 billion.

Other retailers have been setting up their own summer sales to match Prime Day. There’s Walmart's (WMT) "Plus Week" from July 10 to July 13, and Target (TGT) has "Circle Week" from July 9 to July 15. Best Buy (BBY) has countered with its "Black Friday in July" event running July 10 through July 12.

“Competitors have rallied to turn it into another national market share event, so it’s to be expected that there will be spillover into brick-and-mortar sales as companies like Target and Best Buy start to advertise their own sales in answer to Prime Day,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Suzy Davidkhanian.

Amazon retains a lead over its competitors in sales volumes around Prime Day, but other online retailers are taking market share.

Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day sales projections account for 60% of all retail e-commerce sales forecasted for the week, with other retailers anticipated to bring in $5.5 billion during the sales event. In fact, Amazon has slightly lost ground, as it was responsible for 63% of online sales during Amazon Prime Day in 2018.

Inflation Driving Down Visits to Amazon Competitors

Inflation is keeping some shoppers out of stores this year and investors are looking at Amazon Prime Day results to gauge whether the 2023 holiday shopping season will rebound.

Retail visits during major shopping events of the first half of the year are down in 2023 compared with 2022 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019, with fewer shoppers visiting stores for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and Father’s Day, according to a report from retail data firm Placer.ai.

But since May 1, weekly visits to major big box retailers Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have all increased, with Best Buy having the strongest traffic spike, up nearly 25% by June 12. Walmart saw foot traffic rise by 10% during that time, while Target’s traffic is up just 5%.

Best Buy Best Positioned to Take Advantage of Prime Day

After the spike in foot traffic during its Father’s Day sales between June 12 and 28, Best Buy is the retailer best positioned against Prime Day, Placer.ai said, with its Black Friday in July sales event expected to draw higher traffic to its retail locations.

According to Placer.ai, July retail sales events can spur increased traffic to brick-and-mortar stores, especially among those shoppers who have been putting off big-ticket items because of inflation and are now looking for a discount.

Many shoppers will also use the July events to stock up on back-to-school needs like clothing and supplies, while also taking advantage of deals on discretionary categories like beauty supplies.

Amazon, Walmart, and Target shares were all up about 0.5% at 11 a.m. ET, while Best Buy shares were up 0.25%.

