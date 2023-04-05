Conagra Brands Profit Jumps on Higher Prices

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 05, 2023
Conagra Foods

Interim Archives / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) rose as the packaged food company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its full-year outlook.
  • Conagra posted fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71, 58% more than a year ago. Revenue rose 5.9% to $3.09 billion.
  • Conagra Brands shares gained 1.8% today, and are down 1% for the year so far.

Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) rose as the packaged food company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its full-year outlook.

The maker of Slim Jim meat snacks and Marie Callender's frozen meals posted fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71, 58% more than a year ago. Revenue rose 5.9% to $3.09 billion. Both exceeded forecasts.

CEO Sean Connolly credited the strong gains to price increases, which helped offset greater-than-anticipated impacts from supply chain issues.

Conagra said its price/mix improved by 15.1%, lifted by its inflation-driven pricing actions. However, volumes fell 9%, primarily because of those higher prices and the supply chain problems, which included manufacturing disruptions. 

Boosting Earnings Guidance

The company is now predicting 2023 EPS of $2.70 to $2.75, up from the previous $2.60 to $2.70, and above analysts’ estimates. It sees organic net sales growth of 7% to 7.5% compared to fiscal 2022, and operating margin between 15.5% and 15.6%.

Conagra Brands shares gained 1.8% today, and are down 1% for the year so far.

Conagra Brands Inc

Investopedia
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Conagra Brands. "Conagra Brands Reports Third Quarter Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description