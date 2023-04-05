Conagra Brands Profit Jumps on Higher Prices

Key Takeaways Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) rose as the packaged food company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and boosted its full-year outlook.

The maker of Slim Jim meat snacks and Marie Callender's frozen meals posted fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71, 58% more than a year ago. Revenue rose 5.9% to $3.09 billion. Both exceeded forecasts.

CEO Sean Connolly credited the strong gains to price increases, which helped offset greater-than-anticipated impacts from supply chain issues.

Conagra said its price/mix improved by 15.1%, lifted by its inflation-driven pricing actions. However, volumes fell 9%, primarily because of those higher prices and the supply chain problems, which included manufacturing disruptions.

Boosting Earnings Guidance

The company is now predicting 2023 EPS of $2.70 to $2.75, up from the previous $2.60 to $2.70, and above analysts’ estimates. It sees organic net sales growth of 7% to 7.5% compared to fiscal 2022, and operating margin between 15.5% and 15.6%.

Conagra Brands shares gained 1.8% today, and are down 1% for the year so far.