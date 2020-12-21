Congressional lawmakers finally reached agreement late Sun., Dec. 20, on a $2.3 trillion funding package consisting of a $900 billion end-of-the-year coronavirus stimulus bill attached to a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government through Sep. 30, 2021. Voting on the package is expected Mon., Dec. 21, and could last until late in the day according to CNN.

The stimulus legislation includes $300 per week in additional jobless benefits, direct payments of $600 to individuals, $330 billion in small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and $69 billion for vaccine development and deployment, according to bill summaries released by congressional leaders late Sunday.﻿﻿

Key Takeaways Direct payments of $600 per person including dependents 16 and under.

Unemployment benefits of $300 per week for 11 weeks, starting Dec. 27, 2020.

Small business relief funding totaling $325 billion.

Vaccine development and distribution monies of $69 billion.

Help for schools, renters, welfare recipients, and more.

No state and local funding or liability protection for businesses.

The status of possible student loan relief is uncertain.

Based on information provided by congressional leadership, once approved the legislation will include the following:﻿﻿

Direct Payments

The package includes Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) of $600 for individuals making up to $75,000 per year. Married couples who file jointly and earn up to $150,000 per year will get $1,200. In addition, dependents 16 and under are eligible for $600. Payments should begin within two weeks of passage of the bill. Those whose bank information is already with the IRS should get paid first.

Extra Unemployment Benefits

If you are currently receiving unemployment benefits you will be eligible for an additional $300 per week through March 14, 2021. This includes the self-employed, gig workers, and contract workers under an extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is also extended so anyone who has exhausted benefits is now eligible for up to 50 weeks of combined state and PUA or PEUC benefits.

Small Business Relief

Under the broad caption of small business relief the bill provides $325 billion apportioned as follows:

$284 billion for forgivable first and second PPP loans.

$20 billion for new EIDL grants for businesses in low-income areas.

$3.5 billion for continued SBA debt relief payments.

$2 billion for enhanced SBA lending.

$15 billion for live venues, independent movie theaters, cultural institutions.

Community Development

Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) will get $12 billion in additional funding through a new Neighborhood Capital Investment program to help low-income and minority communities deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Transportation

Although state and local government assistance isn't in this legislation, some local help is provided through $45 billion in transportation funding to include transit agencies, airlines and airline contractors, airports, state departments of transportation (DOTs), the motorcoach industry, and Amtrak as follows:

$15 billion airline payroll support.

$1 billion airline contractor payroll support.

$14 billion for transit.

$10 billion for state highways.

$2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires.

$2 billion for the private motorcoach, school bus, and ferry industries.

$1 billion for Amtrak.

Vaccines

Funding for COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution to the tune of $69 billion breaks down to:

$20 billion to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

$9 billion to the CDC and individual states for vaccine distribution.

$3 billion to build up the Strategic National Stockpile's supplies of vaccine ﻿ ﻿

﻿ $22 billion direct aid to states for testing, tracing, and COVID mitigation.

$4.5 billion in additional mental health funding.

$9 billion to support healthcare providers.

$1 billion in funding of National Institutes of Health (NIH) research into COVID-19.

$1 billion in direct funds to the Indian Health Service.

Schools

K-12 schools, colleges, and universities are slated to receive $82 billion to help mitigate the impact of of the coronavirus pandemic. Following a similar pattern to that used with the CARES Act, this funding is divided as follows:

$818.8 million for Bureau of Indian Education and outlying areas.

$4.05 billion for Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund for services to private K-12 schools.

$54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary [public K-12 schools] Emergency Relief Fund.

$22.7 billion to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Rent Assistance

State and local governments will be responsible for distributing a reported $25 billion in emergency federal rent assistance. The money will be targeted to families impacted by COVID who struggle to pay rent and/or owe past-due rent payments. Approximately $800 million of these funds will be reserved for Native American housing entities. The bill also includes an extension of the CDC eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021.

Nutrition and Agriculture

A 15% increase in SNAP benefits—plus additional funding for food banks and senior nutrition programs costing $13 billion—makes up half of the $26 billion set aside here. This includes $614 million for nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico and territories. Included in this allotment are emergency funds for school and daycare feeding programs, as well as improvements in the P-EBT program.﻿﻿

The second $13 billion consists of direct payments, purchases, and loans to farmers and ranchers who have suffered losses due to the pandemic. These funds will also be used to support the food supply chain, purchase food, donate to food banks, and support local food systems.

US Postal Service

A CARES Act $10 billion loan to the USPS will be converted to direct funding with no required repayment by the new stimulus legislation. These funds are being used to offset operational costs and expenses resulting from the pandemic.

Childcare

A Child Care and Development Block Grant of $10 billion, allocated through the new legislation will be used to provide childcare assistance to families. The funds will also be used to help childcare providers cover increased operating costs during the pandemic. Also included in this allotment, $250 million for Head Start providers.

Broadband

Emergency funds totaling $3.2 billion will go to low-income families to provide access to broadband internet through an FCC fund. The law also includes a $1 billion tribal broadband fund, $250 million in telehealth funding, and $65 million to complete broadband maps to aid in government disbursement of broadband funds. An additional $300 million grant program will fund broadband in rural areas.

Additional Program Extensions

In addition to all funding above, the stimulus extends the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act and the Employee Retention Tax Credit. It also provides a special "lookback" for Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit for low-income individuals and provides a Contractor Pay Extension, allowing federal agencies to reimburse contractors for the cost of paid leave during the COVID pandemic.