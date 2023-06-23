Congress, Regulators Seek To Tighten Screws on Oversight of U.S. Banks

Moves to claw back executives' pay, expand stricter capital rules gain traction

By
Lyle Niedens
Published June 23, 2023
Former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank Gregory Becker, former chairman of Signature Bank Scott Shay and former president of Signature Bank Eric Howell testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Concerns over the health of the U.S. banking system may have faded from headlines, but that doesn't mean banks have escaped pressure from higher interest rates—or the attention of the Congress and regulators.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Senate Banking Committee overwhelmingly approves bill that would strip pay of executives at the helm of failed banks.
  • FDIC proposes expanding stricter capital rules beyond largest banks.
  • Conditions that spurred bank failures this spring haven't disappeared.

Silicon Valley Bank's failure in March first thrust the stability of the nation's banking system into question. Regional banks, in particular, faced substantial unrealized balance sheet losses, primarily resulting from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes since March 2022.

This week, the Senate Banking Committee overwhelmingly approved legislation that would introduce the most sweeping regulatory changes for banks in years. And the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said regulators may extend stricter capital rules to a broader swath of the nation's banks.

Senate Committee Takes Aim at Bank Executives

After a 21-2 vote, the committee sent a bill to the full Senate targeting bank executives. If enacted, it would allow the FDIC to seize bonuses, other performance-based pay and profits from securities sales that executives made within two years prior to their banks' failing.

The bill also includes measures instituting penalties for misconduct, forcing banks to increase their corporate governance, increasing oversight by the Federal Reserve and restricting large bank takeovers.

It marks a rare instance of bipartisan agreement in a Congress that has had trouble exhibiting any ability to work together, said Greg Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist for AGF Investments.

Valliere, in a report released Thursday, said the Senate likely will approve the bill. It faces a tougher road in the "dysfunctional" U.S. House, he added, that seems preoccupied with spending restraint and a potential bill to impeach President Biden.

"Despite these distractions, it's increasingly clear that Washington and the voters want tougher banking laws, which are likely to pass later this year," Valliere stated in his report, "And (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell will be under increasing pressure to toughen the Federal Reserve's banking regulation as well."

Stricter Capital Rules

A day after the Senate committee's action, Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the FDIC, said the agency may extend capital rules developed within the global Basel III regulatory framework to U.S. banks with assets as low as $100 billion.

Currently, that framework only applies to banks with assets of $250 billion or more. But the three U.S. banks that recently failed—Silicon Valley, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank—all had assets between $100 billion and $250 billion.

When Silicon Valley Bank failed in March, the Federal Reserve and FDIC acted quickly to provide financial backstops for banks and depositors.

Nevertheless, in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Gruenberg said that if regulators had any doubt that the failure of regional and mid-sized banks can have consequences for the nation's overall financial stability, "that has been answered by recent experience."

"The lesson to take away is that banks in this size category can pose genuine financial stability risks, and the federal banking agencies need to review carefully the supervision of these institutions," he said.

In particular, Gruenberg said regulators need to closely watch capital, liquidity and the ability of banks to absorb losses given heightened risks from higher interest rates.

Risks Persist

Though U.S. financial markets recovered relatively quickly from this spring's bank failures, the underlying threat that helped cause them persists: higher interest rates.

In a study released this week, Trepp Banking Research noted that the U.S. banking system comprises $23.6 trillion in assets. Its review of 36 banks accounting for 90% of those assets found that in addition to assets listed on their balance sheet, those banks have off-balance sheet leverage equaling a median 17% of their assets.

Combined, Trepp calculated the "total exposure" of those 36 banks at $25.5 trillion—equal to the size of the entire U.S. economy last year.

"With assets ranging from $65.6 billion to $3.8 trillion, the absence of any of these firms would have an impact on the financial system," Trepp's report concluded.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
