Congressional Budget Office Adopts Sunnier Economic Outlook

A government research group has joined the list of forecasters revising their expectations for the surprisingly healthy U.S. economy.

Key Takeaways The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released new economic forecasts Thursday.

The updated forecasts showed a smaller slowdown than the organization previously expected.

Recent data has shown the economy is doing better than economists had predicted.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan agency that provides analysis to Congress, released economic projections Thursday that showed the short-term outlook for unemployment and inflation improved from when the CBO last released projections in February.

The CBO’s new projections reflect recent data showing that the economy has plowed ahead despite the Federal Reserve hitting the brakes with its campaign of anti-inflation interest rate hikes. The still-roaring job market and resilient spending by consumers has defied the predictions of economists who expected high interest rates to drag the economy into a recession by now.

The CBO now expects the unemployment rate to average 3.8% in the third quarter of the year, down from the 4.9% it had forecast in February. The CBO also expects inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, to cool more quickly than it had previously estimated, slowing down to a 2.5% annual rate by the second quarter of next year from its current level of 3%.

The CBO still expects an economic slowdown, just not as steep as it had projected before. Researchers with the organization foresee the unemployment rate climbing to 4.5% by the middle of next year, up from its current near-record-low of 3.6% but below the 5.1% peak it had forecast in February.

