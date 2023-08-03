ConocoPhillips Misses Earnings Expectations Despite Record Production

Profits were sharply reduced from the year-ago quarter, when surging oil prices buoyed revenues

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Published August 03, 2023
ConocoPhillips building

Bloomberg / Contributor/ Getty Images

Energy giant ConocoPhillips (COP) posted second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, reflecting a pullback in oil prices from last year's highs and despite record production levels.

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted earnings came in at $2.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, below consensus estimates of $1.93.
  • Revenues fell 41.4% to $12.88 billion, and were well below consensus estimates of $14.74 billion.
  • Crude production rose 6.7% to a record 1.805 million barrels per day, and the company raised its production guidance for the current quarter.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, below consensus estimates of $1.93. This compares to a record $5.1 billion, or $3.91 per share, in the year-ago quarter, when surging oil prices buoyed the company's earnings. Revenues fell 41.4% to $12.88 billion, and were well below consensus estimates of $14.74 billion.

Despite this, crude production rose 6.7% to a record 1.805 million barrels per day. The company also raised its production guidance for the third quarter, and now expects to produce 1.78 to 1.82 million barrels a day, above previous expectations of 1.78 to 1.8 million barrels daily.

"Looking ahead, we remain constructive on the second half of the year as well as the long-term outlook for the sector," said Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance. "By continuing to enhance our deep, durable and diversified asset base, we are well-positioned to generate competitive cash flow and returns for decades," he continued.

Among its latest projects, ConocoPhillips finalized its acquisition of an equity stake in Qatar's North Field South oil field, and signed a two-decade offtake agreement with Mexico's Saguaro export facility, which specializes in shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG). Under the agreement, ConocoPhillips will buy up to 2.2 million tons of LNG annually from the facility.

Shares of ConocoPhillips fell about a percent in early trading Thursday. The company's shares and those of the broader S&P 500 energy sector are flat so far this year.

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Energy Sector YTD Return

YCharts
