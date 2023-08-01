Construction Spending Jumped in June

Private single-family construction spending was up 2.1% from May.

Construction spending—a key economic indicator of infrastructure activity—jumped 3.5% higher in June compared to a year ago, and was up 0.5% month-over-month, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday.

The gain compared to last year was driven by a surge in non-residential manufacturing and office construction spending. Residential construction spending was up 0.9% from May, and down 10.3% compared to June of last year.

Key Takeaways

  • June construction spending rose 3.5% compared to June 2022, and was up 0.5% month-over-month.
  • Private residential construction spending rose 0.9% from May, but was roughly 10% lower than the same period last year.
  • Private multifamily construction rose 21.8% year-over-year.

During the first six months of 2023, construction spending amounted to $917.4 billion, 3.0% higher than the same period in 2022. 

Private Construction Spending Picks Up

Spending on private construction projects, including private housing,  was 0.5% above the revised May estimate, ending June at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $1,516.9 billion. Nonresidential private construction was unchanged from May of this year. 

Spending on manufacturing construction rose 80.7% year-over-year. Office spending also rose 22.0% on a year-over-year basis, but was only 0.5% higher than in May. Private lodging construction spending rose 20.9% on a year-over-year basis, but was unchanged from May. 

Private single family construction spending was up 2.1% from May, and down 21.5% from June of 2022. Private multifamily construction spending was up 1.5% from May and up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Construction Spending Shows Year-over-Year Growth

Total public construction spending was up 0.3% from May and rose 13.6% year-over-year. Among public construction spending, residential spending dropped 0.2% from May and was up 6.9% from June of last year. 

Other nonresidential public construction spending was up 0.3% from May, and rose 13.8% from June of last year. 

Public spending on power construction was up 36.7% from June of last year and was up 1.0% from May. Spending on sewage and waste disposal was up 23.3% from June of last year, and up 1.6% from May.

