Construction Spending Increased in April For Second Straight Month

In the first four months of 2023, construction spending was 6.1% higher than it was over the same period last year.

By
Meg Cunningham
A woman with short blonde hair smiles for a headshot.
Full Bio

Meg Cunningham is a freelance writer with a background covering state and national politics and policy.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 01, 2023
home under construction

ÐÐ»ÐµÐ³ ÐÐ¾Ð¿ÑÑÐ² / Getty Images

Construction spending rose 1.2% in April, increasing for the second month in a row, though high mortgage rates are weighing down on construction of single-family homes which, ideally, should be in demand amid a lack of housing inventory.

Key Takeaways

  • Construction spending rose 1.2% in April, increasing for the second month in a row.
  • New, private single-family home construction dropped 0.8% in April, the same amount it fell in March.
  • Multifamily construction remained strong, with spending jumping 0.6% in April.

Spending on private and public construction in April amounted to an estimated $1.91 billion, up from the revised March estimate of $1,89 billion. Spending in April was up 7.2% from the same time last year, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. 

During the first four months of 2023, construction spending was 6.1% higher than it was over the same period in 2022. 

Residential Construction Picked Up in April, Boosted By Multifamily Homes

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 6.91% last week, the highest it's been since November. As rates climb again, would-be homebuyers and sellers are feeling locked in by the low interest rates they signed onto with their current homes. As a result, market inventory is shrinking, causing high competition and a lowered availability of homes. 

New residential construction could help fill that gap. But high mortgage rates could be depressing new building as well. New, private single family construction spending had a drop of 0.8% in April, and was down 24.7% year-over-year. 

As high home prices, mortgage rates and inventory shortages have dampened the single-family housing market, multifamily housing and construction has stepped in to fill some of the void. New private multifamily construction spending rose 0.6% over the month and was up 24.9% from April of last year. 

Private residential construction for both single family and multifamily grew 0.5% throughout the month, but was still down 9.2% year-over-year. 

Private Lodging, Manufacturing Spending Increases

Among private, nonresidential construction, spending increased 2.4% for the sector, and was 31.2% higher than April of 2022. 

Most industries saw modest increases in spending. Spending on private lodging saw a 2.7% increase in April, and was up 41.6% from April of last year. Spending on manufacturing construction also jumped 8.7% throughout the month, and was up 104.6% from the year prior. Private commercial construction also saw a 0.7% increase in spending, and was up 23.4% year-over-year. 

Total Public Construction Spending Jumps 1.1%

Total public construction spending increased 1.1% throughout the month, with $407.6 billion spent in April. 

Private residential construction dropped 1.0% in April, but was still up 7.9% from one year ago. 

Office construction grew 4.3% over the month, and was up 10.7% year-over-year. Private health care construction was up 3.5% in the month, and grew 15.3% since April of last year.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. U.S. Department of Commerce, "MONTHLY CONSTRUCTION SPENDING, APRIL 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description