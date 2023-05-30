Consumer Confidence Drops on Pessimism Over Current Conditions

Key Takeaways The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to a six-month low in May.

Perceptions of the labor market contributed the most to the fall of the Present Conditions Index.

The Expectations Index pointed to a potential recession coming in the next year.

Consumer confidence fell in May, although not as much as expected, as Americans were less upbeat about the current state of the economy.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) came in at a reading of 102.3, down from the upwardly revised 103.7 in April, but above economists’ forecasts. The initial April reading of 101.3 was the lowest level for the index since July.

The Present Situation Index, based on consumers’ assessment of current economic and business conditions, slumped to 148.6 from 151.8 last month. Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at The Conference Board, explained that the dropoff was driven by a deterioration in the assessment of employment conditions, which sank 4 percentage points.

The Expectations Index, which measures the short-term outlook for economic, business, and labor conditions, fell slightly from 71.7 to 71.5.

It has remained below 80 every month since February 2022, except for December. The Conference Board pointed out that 80 is the level that is associated with a recession coming within a year.

Ozyildirim added that consumers’ inflation expectations over the next 12 months slipped slightly to 6.1% from 6.2%. However, those surveyed said inflation remained a major influence on their view of the economy.

