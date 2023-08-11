Consumer Confidence Softens in August Amid Rising Gas Prices

High gas prices are starting to drag on consumers' confidence in the near future of the economy.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey Index Friday showed consumer confidence softening a bit in August as its reading came in at 71.2. That was 0.1 below consensus and down from the 71.6 reading in July. However, feelings about current economic conditions jumped to 77.4 from 76.6 in July while the consumer expectations index fell to 67.3 in August from 68.3 in July.

"There is little consumers like less than rising gasoline prices, especially with summer vacations in full swing and the long Labor Day weekend approaching," Moody's Economist Scott Hoyt wrote in an analysis of the report. "High interest rates, still-high inflation, slowing nominal wage growth, higher layoffs, recession fears, and financial system turmoil are all additional weights on the index, battling the support from the strong labor market and recent improvement in the stock market."

Despite the downtick, consumers have retained recent gains in optimism. The index is now 42% above its all-time low reading and zig-zagging toward its historical average of 86.

Consumer inflation expectations, a point the Federal Reserve considers when weighing rate hikes, fell by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3% in August. Inflation expectations in this report have remained between 2.9% and 3.1% for 24 of the last 25 months. The stability is a good sign consumers remain sanguine amid the FOMC's series of rate hikes.