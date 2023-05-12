Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for May 2023

Top stocks in the consumer discretionary sector for May 2023 include Luckin Coffee Inc., MINISO Group Holding Ltd., and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd., all Chinese companies whose stocks have soared following the end of the nation's zero-COVID policy.

While the stocks above have all at least doubled in the last year, consumer discretionary stocks as a group, as represented by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), have fallen 2%. The Russell 1000 Index, a broad measure of U.S. large-cap stocks, has climbed 4% during the same period.

Below are the top consumer discretionary stocks for this month, classified by best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. Benchmark data above are as of May 10, while all figures below are as of May 8.

Best Value Consumer Discretionary Stocks

These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated. But they also could turn out to be a classic case of a value trap.