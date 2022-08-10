Table of Contents
Consumer Prices Unchanged in July 2022

CPI-U up by 8.5% YOY; drop in gasoline offsets rise in food and shelter in July

By
Mark Kolakowski
Mark Kolakowski has been a business consultant, freelance writer, and business school lecturer, after a career at Merrill Lynch. An investor and market watcher since the 1970s, he received an AB in economics from Harvard College, an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania, and authored the book Career Confidential: An Insider’s Guide to Business.
Published August 10, 2022

In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 1.3% rise June. However, the all items index has risen by 8.5% during the past 12 months. In June, the year over year (YOY) increase was 9.1%.

The gasoline index fell by 7.7% percent in July. This offset increases in the food and shelter indexes, which were up by 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively, for the month.

Key Takeaways

  • In July 2022, consumer prices, as measured by the CPI-U, were unchanged from June.
  • A decline in the price of gasoline offset increases in the cost of food and shelter.
  • However, the CPI-U ended July up by 8.5% over the past 12 months.
  • In June, the YOY increase was 9.1%.

All Items Less Food and Energy

The index for all items less food and energy was up by 0.3% in July, less than the increases for April, May, and June. The figures for those months were, respectively, 0.6%, 0.6%, and 0.7%. Food and energy tend to be among the volatile elements of the CPI-U, so stripping them out is frequently used as a more reliable measure of core inflation.

The 0.3% advance in the index for all items less food and energy matches the low for 2022, recorded in March. This figure was up by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, in January and February.

Energy Prices

Overall, the energy index fell by 4.6% in July, its biggest monthly decline so far in 2022. As noted above, gasoline was down by 7.7%. Fuel oil dropped by 11.0%, energy commodities by 7.6%, and piped utility natural gas service by 3.6%. However, electricity rose by 1.6% for the month, its sixth monthly increase in the first seven months of 2022.

Compared to July 2022, overall energy prices are up by 32.9%. The 12-month increases in its key components are: gasoline, 44.0%; energy commodities, 44.9%; fuel oil, 75.6%; electricity, 15.2%; and piped utility gas service, 18.8%.

Food Prices

The overall increase of 1.1% in food prices in July was the result of a 1.3% rise in food at home and an 0.7% rise in food away from home. Both food categories have increased in each month of 2022 and are up YOY by 10.9% and 13.1%, respectively.

