Consumer Sentiment Shows People Have Noticed Slowing Inflation and Like It

The Index of Consumer Sentiment jumped 11% from June to July, hitting its highest since October 2021.

By
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 28, 2023
A young boy playing on a shopping cart in a grocery store

Tom Werner / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The Index of Consumer Sentiment, a measure of how people feel about their finances and the economy, surged 11% in July compared with June.
  • People have noticed prices stabilizing, leading to a burst of optimism.
  • Consumer sentiment can influence how willing people are to spend their money, an important indication of how fast the economy will grow.

Americans haven’t felt this good about their own finances and the economy in nearly two years, thanks to falling inflation, judging by the Index of Consumer Sentiment, which jumped 11% from June to July. The University of Michigan said Friday that consumer sentiment is at its highest level since October 2021.

The index—which is based on a survey that asks people about business conditions, government economic policy, and personal finances—actually rose a little less than a preliminary reading earlier this month had indicated but reflected growing optimism about inflation, which has cooled significantly recently,  and continued satisfaction with the hiring market, where jobs remain plentiful. 

Economists watch measures of consumer sentiment because they can indicate how willing people are to spend their money. Consumer spending is the main engine of the U.S. economy and has kept it clear of a long-anticipated recession despite the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation interest rate hikes making it harder for people to borrow and spend over the last year and a half. 

A separate survey of consumer confidence by The Conference Board this week similarly showed surging optimism. 

Not everyone is feeling equally sunny about money matters, however. People with lower income told the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers that they were bracing for higher inflation and worse income prospects over the year ahead, causing consumer sentiment to fall among that group. 

