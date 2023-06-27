Consumers Worry About Paying Other Debt, Mortgages As Student Loan Payments Loom

Nearly a third of consumers are concerned they won't be able to repay their debts this year, according to a survey from Morgan Stanley.

31% That's the percentage of consumers who said the inability to repay debts was their biggest concern this year.

The figures were included in Morgan Stanley's 44th AlphaWise U.S. Consumer Pulse Survey, which showed a record number of households are concerned they couldn't make payments on their debt. The survey found that the fall restart in student loan payments could be a key driver causing consumers to worry about their personal finances in the next six months.

Only 29% of consumers with federal student loans feel confident they will be able to make repayments without adjusting their spending in other areas. About 37% said they will need to make cutbacks, while 34% will not be able to make the payments at all. The outlook is even worse among lower-income consumers with almost half saying they will fall short.

Morgan Stanley's survey paints a bleak picture for the rest of the year in consumer discretionary spending. All-time highs for the survey were seen in both debt repayment and rent or mortgage payment fears, with 31% and 27% respectively feeling they may be unable to make payments.

The investment bank's analysts said electronics, toys, home appliances, eating out, and entertainment would take the hardest hits as consumers decide where to cut back. Consumers were also set to spend less on travel, with 38% saying they would reduce their vacation budgets.

Despite the negative outlook, there was a silver lining with the debt ceiling deal and a continued drop in inflation. Consumers are more positive about their household finances this month than they were in May—47% of consumers expect household finances to get better in the next six months in June, up seven percentage points from last month.