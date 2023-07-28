Cost Cuts Help Intel Turn a Profit After Two Quarters Despite Revenue Struggles

Chipmaker Intel (INTC) reported a surprise return to profitability in the second quarter after two consecutive quarters of loss as cost-cutting measures began to pay off. Intel shares jumped roughly 8% in after-hours trading and are up 6.7% pre-market on Friday.



Key Takeaways Intel shares jumped about 8% after-hours as the company surprised on second-quarter earnings.

Earnings per share of $0.13 was the first profit in three quarters.

The company's $3 billion cost-saving plan was a factor in turning a profit.

Cost Management Swung A Profit

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said in the earnings report that "progress towards our $3 billion in cost savings in 2023 contributed to the upside" this quarter. Earlier this year, Intel announced plans to cut its dividend, lay off staff, and slash operating costs.

In the second quarter, Intel reported net income of about $1.5 billion, or roughly 35 cents per share. Earnings per share came in at 13 cents, higher than analyst expectations of a loss of 3 cents per share, according to YCharts data.

Most Business Segments Struggle

Although it beat expectations at $12.9 billion, Intel's revenue is down 15% year-over-year. The company also saw a drop in gross and operating margins, down 5 and 5.8%, respectively.

The company's largest business segment, the client computing group that operates in chips for laptops and PCs, saw a 12% drop in revenue over the prior year quarter to $6.8 billion. Revenue for self-driving business Mobileye was down 1%, while revenue for its data center and artificial intelligence vertical slowed 15%.

Intel Foundry Service (IFS) was the only business segment out of the five that Intel reports that saw higher revenues compared to the same period the last year, with a 307% jump to $225 million.

The foundry business, where Intel works with specific domestic companies for their semiconductor manufacturing needs, is key to cost savings of about $8 to $10 billion by 2025, the company said in June this year. Intel added Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) as clients for the foundry business this quarter.

YCharts

Can Intel Compete With Nvidia On AI?

CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company was "well-positioned to capitalize" in the artificial intelligence ecosystem with solutions that "democratize AI from cloud to enterprise, edge and client.”

Analysts and investors have said that Intel's far behind in AI compared to rival chipmakers, such as Nvidia (NVDA), which saw "surging demand" for its GPU chips and data center products leading to a 50% leap in forward guidance.

Intel shares are up about 30% since the beginning of the year, far lagging Nvidia's more than 200% gain over the same period.

