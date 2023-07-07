Costco Shares Fall After Comparable Store Sales Drop Along With Gas Prices

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 07, 2023
Costco

Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Costco shares fell more than 2% on Friday after comparable store sales dropped in June as gas prices tumbled.
  • The retailer reported average worldwide gas prices were down 24% per gallon year-over-year.
  • The company said leaving out changes in gas prices and foreign exchange rates, comparable sales would have been up.


Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares dropped after the biggest U.S. warehouse retailer’s comparable store sales slipped because of lower gas prices.

Costco reported comparable store sales fell 1.4% last month, dropping 2.5% in the U.S. and 0.6% in Canada. They rose 4.5% in other international markets. 

The company indicated gas price deflation negatively impacted comparable sales by 4%. It added that the average worldwide selling price was down 24% per gallon from June 2022. 

Taking out the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange rates, Costco said comparable store sales were up 3%.

Overall revenue came in at $22.86 billion, 0.4% more than a year ago, but less than May’s increase of 1.2%. ECommerce sales declined 0.7%. However, that was far smaller than the 7.6% slump the month before. The average amount spent per visit slid 5.4%.

Despite Friday's losses, shares of Costco remained in positive territory for the year and were up over 15% year-to-date.

Costco YTD
YCharts.
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Costco Wholesale Corporation. "Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description