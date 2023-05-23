Rising Memberships Could Help Costco Offset a Spending Slowdown

Costco (COST) will likely report solid earnings growth in the high single digits when it reports earnings on Thursday, as rising memberships and sustained customer loyalty could help the wholesaler offset weakness in discretionary spending and ecommerce.

Key Takeways Net income is projected at $1.46 billion, or $3.28 a share, up 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales likely rose just 2.3% at the slowest annual pace since the first quarter of 2017.

Rising memberships could help the wholesaler offset slower sales growth amid a pullback in consumer spending.

Net income (NI) is projected at $1.46 billion, up 7.6% from the same quarter last year, according to estimates compiled by Visible Alpha, with per share earnings forecast at $3.30. Revenues likely rose 4.2% from the year-ago quarter to $54.81 billion, dragged down by slower growth in U.S. comparable store sales, which rose just 2.3%—the slowest annual pace in more than six years. Costco reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday, May 25 after markets close.

Key Metrics

Costco’s growth in recent years has been driven by effective price management, rising memberships, and greater penetration of the company’s e-commerce platform, the latter of which surged during the pandemic. Total memberships, combining executive, business, and gold star cardholders, probably rose to almost 68.4 million, up 6.2% from the same period last year.

However, growth has slowed in recent quarters as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates strain household budgets, with sales of the company’s discretionary items such as TVs and refrigerators most adversely impacted.