Countrywide Debt Relief Review

Our Take
Countrywide Debt Relief is a highly rated debt relief company that is an accredited member with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC). This company has been in operation since 2008 and they help customers save money through debt settlement and debt consolidation. A free consultation is offered to help you decide which debt relief option is best for your needs.
- Pros & Cons
- Key Takeaways
- Company Overview
A free, no-risk consultation is offered and approval for one of their plans is guaranteed
Use debt settlement or debt consolidation to become debt-free over an average timeline of 12 to 48 months
No upfront fees required, and you only pay fees based on performance
Countrywide does not disclose their fees upfront
No client dashboard or mobile app available
- Where many debt relief companies focus only on debt settlement, Countrywide Debt Relief offers debt settlement and debt consolidation options. Approval for one of their programs is guaranteed.
- A free consultation can help you figure out which debt relief option might work best for your needs, as well as the steps you need to take to get started.
- Countrywide Debt Relief says most of their clients become debt-free in 12 to 48 months, although results can depend on how much debt you have and how much you can afford to pay each month.
- This debt relief company does not disclose their fees upfront, yet they claim customers who complete their programs save 25% to 30% off of their original debt amount after accounting for fees.
Countrywide Debt Relief has been in operation since 2008 according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where they are an accredited business with an A+ rating. While located in Santa Ana, California, this company offers most of their services online, via email, and over the phone.
- Year Founded 2008
- Program Length 12 to 48 months
- Fee Schedule Not disclosed
- Customer Service Telephone and email
- Phone Number 800-594-3362
- Official Website www.CWDebtRelief.com
Greenwise Debt Relief is not one of our top-rated life debt relief companies. You can review our list of the best debt relief companies for what we think are better options.
Countrywide Debt Relief grants potential customers a free consultation where they can learn about their debt relief options, which include a process known as debt settlement as well as their debt consolidation programs. Just note that these two debt relief strategies may work better for different types of people. Where debt settlement asks you to stop paying bills and begin saving money in a separate account to settle your debts later on, debt consolidation programs can help you negotiate interest rates and combine your debts into a more manageable plan.
Either way, Countrywide Debt Relief does not charge any fees upfront. They claim that you can use their programs to become debt-free in 12 to 48 months, and that total savings of 25% to 30% off your debts is possible, even after performance-based fees are paid.
Debt settlement will likely cause serious damage to your credit score since this debt relief option asks you to stop making payments on your bills altogether. Meanwhile, debt consolidation may not harm your credit as long as you continue making payments during the program.
Pros Explained
- A free, no-risk consultation is offered and approval for one of their plans is guaranteed. A Countrywide financial expert can help assess your debts and explain your options before you commit to a plan.
- Use debt settlement or debt consolidation to become debt-free over an average timeline of 12 to 48 months. This timeline is fairly broad, yet the amount of time your program will take depends largely on how much debt you have, how much you can afford to pay off each month, and who your creditors are.
- No upfront fees required, and you only pay fees based on performance. You will only pay fees as each of your debts is settled or paid off.
Cons Explained
- Countrywide does not disclose their fees upfront. Unfortunately, Countrywide Debt Relief does not make their fee schedule transparent like many of their competitors.
- No client dashboard or mobile app available. Some debt relief companies have technology like a mobile app or a client dashboard, yet Countrywide Debt Relief only has a basic website.
Types of Debt Addressed
Countrywide Debt Relief programs are geared to help you settle and pay off unsecured debts you owe. Unsecured debts don’t have collateral associated with the loan. The main debts they can assist with include the following:
Credit Card Debt
Countrywide Debt Relief says they can help you negotiate interest rates and settle credit card debt for less than you owe. Considering the median credit card interest rate is currently at 19.24%, many consumers turn to Countrywide Debt Relief to get help with this type of unsecured debt.
Payday Loans
Payday loans can also be problematic since the extraordinarily high interest rates they charge make them hard to pay off and still keep up with regular bills. Countrywide Debt Relief can help you ditch payday loan debt once and for all.
Unsecured Lines of Credit and Installment Loans
Unsecured lines of credit from banks and online lenders can also qualify, as can unsecured installment loans, which are also referred to as personal loans.
Medical Debts
Medical debt you have can also be bundled into a debt relief plan. You may be able to pay off your medical debts for less than you owe, saving money along the way.
Deficiency Balances on Auto Loans
If your car is repossessed and sold by the creditor for less than you owed on the loan, you may be left with a deficiency balance on your auto loan. This amount can also be wrapped into a debt relief plan and settled for less than you owe.
Client Onboarding
Countrywide Debt Relief offers a free consultation with a debt relief expert who can help you figure out your next best steps. This debt expert can help you figure out how long your debt relief program might take based on how much you can afford to pay or save each month. Once your free phone consultation is over, you should have a list of actionable steps to take right away if you decide to move forward.
Also remember that Countrywide doesn't charge any fees upfront, so you can begin a program without an immediate financial investment.
Since Countrywide Debt Relief doesn't disclose their fees upfront, you should find out exactly how much you would pay in fees before you move forward. The industry average for debt settlement is 15% to 25%.
Customer Service
Countrywide Debt Relief only offers very basic customer service options. They have a contact email you can reach out to for help, but they also offer customer service over the phone. If you choose to call in or text them for assistance as a client, you can reach them at (888) 402-9391. Unfortunately, Countryside doesn't list any specific business or operating hours.
If you're not a client yet, Countrywide suggests reaching out to them at the following number: (800) 594-3362.
Company Reputation
The debt relief industry is known for its share of scams, and even debt relief companies that seem reputable don't always look out for your best interests. With that in mind, you should spend some time researching companies you're considering before you move forward with a debt relief program.
One step you can take right away is checking for open cases with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Another important part of the process is researching the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for complaints.
When it comes to Countrywide Debt Relief, you should know that this company is not part of any lawsuits with the FTC. They are also clear from complaints with the CFPB within the last three years.
Even better, Countrywide Debt Relief is a member of the American Fair Credit Council, which is the leading association of professional consumer credit advocates.
If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.
Average Relief Amount
According to Countrywide Debt Relief, most of their customers save approximately 25% to 30% off their original debt amounts after accounting for fees. However, some of the clients highlighted on their website saved up to 50% off their debts.
Either way, these amounts are in line with the industry average for relief.
Average Time for Relief
Countrywide Debt Relief says their clients normally get out of debt in 12 to 48 months. This timeline is on par with the industry average, which is normally 24 to 48 months.
Cost
Unfortunately, Countrywide Debt Relief does not disclose their fees upfront. When you reach out to them for a free consultation, you should make sure their fees for debt settlement are in line with the industry average of 15% to 25%.
The Competition
|Countrywide Debt Relief
|American Debt Relief
|Year Founded
|2008
|2008
|Accreditation
|
Accredited with the BBB
Member with the American Fair Credit Council
|
Not accredited with the BBB
Accredited by the American Fair Credit Council
Accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|Services Offered
|
Debt settlement
Debt consolidation
|Debt settlement
|Customer Service Touchpoints
|
Free consultation
Phone and text customer service
|
Free consultation
Phone customer service
Online client portal
|Fee
|
No upfront fees
Fees not disclosed
|
No upfront fees
Fees not disclosed (fine print implies 25%)
|Average Program Time
|12 to 48 months
|24 to 48 months
When you're considering debt settlement or debt consolidation help from a third party company, it can help to compare a few of your options side by side. With that in mind, we took the time to compare Countrywide Debt Relief to another highly rated debt relief firm, American Debt Relief.
While both of these companies can help you negotiate debt, pay less than you owe, and become debt-free faster, American Debt Relief does stand out in a few categories. For starters, they have an online client portal that can help you track your debt payoff progress online and in real time. American Debt Relief is also accredited by the American Fair Credit Council, as well as with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators.
For these reasons, we believe American Debt Relief could be a better option. However, since both companies fail to disclose their fees upfront, we suggest going through a free consultation with each to see how their fees stack up.
Countrywide Debt Relief could be a good option if you need help out of debt. They offer a free consultation, and they can guide you toward consolidating your debt or settling for less than you owe. They don't charge any upfront fees, so you will only pay for help as you make progress toward your debts.
Since they don't disclose their fees upfront, however, you should make sure you have a solid understanding of their fee schedule before you move forward.
How We Review Debt Relief Companies
Considering there are so many debt relief companies out there, Investopedia created a standard process to help rank and review them based on their services and fees. We compared debt relief companies based on the strategies they offer to help consumers get out of debt, as well as their overall transparency and rankings with third-party agencies.
Overall, we gave debt relief companies a star rating in categories like customer service, accreditation, fees, policies, and available resources in order to help our readers make an informed decision.
Article Sources
American Fair Credit Council. "Countrywide Debt Relief." Accessed February 2, 2021.
Better Business Bureau. "Countrywide Debt Relief LLC." Accessed February 1, 2021.
International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators. "IAPDA Accredited Service Centers." Accessed February 2, 2021.
American Fair Credit Council. "American Debt Relief." Accessed February 2, 2021.