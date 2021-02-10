Countrywide Debt Relief Review

Greenwise Debt Relief is not one of our top-rated life debt relief companies. You can review our list of the best debt relief companies for what we think are better options.

Countrywide Debt Relief grants potential customers a free consultation where they can learn about their debt relief options, which include a process known as debt settlement as well as their debt consolidation programs. Just note that these two debt relief strategies may work better for different types of people. Where debt settlement asks you to stop paying bills and begin saving money in a separate account to settle your debts later on, debt consolidation programs can help you negotiate interest rates and combine your debts into a more manageable plan.

Either way, Countrywide Debt Relief does not charge any fees upfront. They claim that you can use their programs to become debt-free in 12 to 48 months, and that total savings of 25% to 30% off your debts is possible, even after performance-based fees are paid.

Debt settlement will likely cause serious damage to your credit score since this debt relief option asks you to stop making payments on your bills altogether. Meanwhile, debt consolidation may not harm your credit as long as you continue making payments during the program.

Pros Explained

A free, no-risk consultation is offered and approval for one of their plans is guaranteed. A Countrywide financial expert can help assess your debts and explain your options before you commit to a plan.

Use debt settlement or debt consolidation to become debt-free over an average timeline of 12 to 48 months. This timeline is fairly broad, yet the amount of time your program will take depends largely on how much debt you have, how much you can afford to pay off each month, and who your creditors are.

No upfront fees required, and you only pay fees based on performance. You will only pay fees as each of your debts is settled or paid off.

Cons Explained

Countrywide does not disclose their fees upfront. Unfortunately, Countrywide Debt Relief does not make their fee schedule transparent like many of their competitors.

Some debt relief companies have technology like a mobile app or a client dashboard, yet Countrywide Debt Relief only has a basic website.

Types of Debt Addressed

Countrywide Debt Relief programs are geared to help you settle and pay off unsecured debts you owe. Unsecured debts don’t have collateral associated with the loan. The main debts they can assist with include the following:

Credit Card Debt

Countrywide Debt Relief says they can help you negotiate interest rates and settle credit card debt for less than you owe. Considering the median credit card interest rate is currently at 19.24%, many consumers turn to Countrywide Debt Relief to get help with this type of unsecured debt.

Payday Loans

Payday loans can also be problematic since the extraordinarily high interest rates they charge make them hard to pay off and still keep up with regular bills. Countrywide Debt Relief can help you ditch payday loan debt once and for all.

Unsecured Lines of Credit and Installment Loans

Unsecured lines of credit from banks and online lenders can also qualify, as can unsecured installment loans, which are also referred to as personal loans.

Medical Debts

Medical debt you have can also be bundled into a debt relief plan. You may be able to pay off your medical debts for less than you owe, saving money along the way.

Deficiency Balances on Auto Loans

If your car is repossessed and sold by the creditor for less than you owed on the loan, you may be left with a deficiency balance on your auto loan. This amount can also be wrapped into a debt relief plan and settled for less than you owe.

Client Onboarding

Countrywide Debt Relief offers a free consultation with a debt relief expert who can help you figure out your next best steps. This debt expert can help you figure out how long your debt relief program might take based on how much you can afford to pay or save each month. Once your free phone consultation is over, you should have a list of actionable steps to take right away if you decide to move forward.

Also remember that Countrywide doesn't charge any fees upfront, so you can begin a program without an immediate financial investment.

Since Countrywide Debt Relief doesn't disclose their fees upfront, you should find out exactly how much you would pay in fees before you move forward. The industry average for debt settlement is 15% to 25%.

Customer Service

Countrywide Debt Relief only offers very basic customer service options. They have a contact email you can reach out to for help, but they also offer customer service over the phone. If you choose to call in or text them for assistance as a client, you can reach them at (888) 402-9391. Unfortunately, Countryside doesn't list any specific business or operating hours.

If you're not a client yet, Countrywide suggests reaching out to them at the following number: (800) 594-3362.

Company Reputation

The debt relief industry is known for its share of scams, and even debt relief companies that seem reputable don't always look out for your best interests. With that in mind, you should spend some time researching companies you're considering before you move forward with a debt relief program.

One step you can take right away is checking for open cases with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Another important part of the process is researching the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database for complaints.

When it comes to Countrywide Debt Relief, you should know that this company is not part of any lawsuits with the FTC. They are also clear from complaints with the CFPB within the last three years.

Even better, Countrywide Debt Relief is a member of the American Fair Credit Council, which is the leading association of professional consumer credit advocates.﻿﻿﻿

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

Average Relief Amount

According to Countrywide Debt Relief, most of their customers save approximately 25% to 30% off their original debt amounts after accounting for fees. However, some of the clients highlighted on their website saved up to 50% off their debts.

Either way, these amounts are in line with the industry average for relief.

Average Time for Relief

Countrywide Debt Relief says their clients normally get out of debt in 12 to 48 months. This timeline is on par with the industry average, which is normally 24 to 48 months.

Cost

Unfortunately, Countrywide Debt Relief does not disclose their fees upfront. When you reach out to them for a free consultation, you should make sure their fees for debt settlement are in line with the industry average of 15% to 25%.

