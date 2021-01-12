Credit card debt has continued to drop in the U.S., down to $978.8 billion in November, the Federal Reserve reports.﻿﻿ The latest numbers are part of a steady decline since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Credit card debt had hit a record high in February 2020, reaching $1.0943 trillion.﻿﻿

Key Takeaways Credit card debt in the U.S. hit a record high of $1.0943 trillion in February 2020, but it has steadily fallen during the coronavirus pandemic.

November’s $978.8 billion figure is down 10.6% from February.

The decline is likely due to increased unemployment and reduced spending related to the pandemic, as well as to moves by credit card issuers, such as lower credit limits.

Credit Card Balances Come Down From Record Highs

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Tens of millions of workers have filed for unemployment benefits, and food insecurity has reached crisis levels throughout the country.

Meanwhile, due to their increased risk of exposure to bad debt, credit card companies have made it more difficult to qualify for a credit card, slashed credit limits, and even closed some customer accounts.

All of these factors have contributed to a decline in credit card spending throughout 2020.