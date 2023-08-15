Credit Card Debt, Auto Loan Delinquencies Pose Problems for Consumer Lending

Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Published August 15, 2023
Credit card debt and auto loan delinquency growth could threaten banks and become a potential weak spot in consumer lending if economic conditions worsen, according to a report by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Key Takeaways

  • Consumer loan balances grew at banks as disposable income fell, an FDIC report showed.
  • Increased credit card balances were the biggest driver of higher consumer loan levels.
  • Auto loans are showing weakness as delinquencies rise in 2023.

Consumer loan balances at banks grew in the second half of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same periods a year earlier, led by an increase in credit card balances, the FDIC said in its 2023 Risk Review, which looked at data from 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

“Despite these challenges and the market stress in early 2023, the banking industry demonstrated resilience, but industry performance moderated from 2022,” the report said. 

Low Unemployment Boosts Consumer Spending

Low unemployment helped consumers borrow from banks, the report showed. Wages didn’t keep up with the price of goods and services because of inflation, causing real disposable personal income to fall.

That decline coincides with the end of government support programs that came with the pandemic. As inflation moderated in the first quarter of 2023, consumers had more disposable personal income compared with the same quarter in the prior year, the report found.

Household net worth also declined, as higher debt, combined with lower stock valuations since 2021 have contributed to the year-over-year declines in the second half of 2022 and the first quarter 2023. 

Auto Loans Show Problems

Some signs of problems for consumer lending emerged, especially in auto loans and credit cards, where early past-due notices rose throughout 2022 before falling in the first quarter 2023 along season trend lines. While first quarter credit card late payment notices were near the same rate they were at the same time in 2019, auto loan payment late notices came in above pre-pandemic rates.

“Auto loans in particular showed concerning asset quality trends that may worsen if auto prices normalize from high levels,” the report said. 

Inflation also took a ding out of household savings, the FDIC found, sending those levels down from their highs in 2020 and the 2021 first quarter to near historic lows by the end of the 2022 third quarter. With prices easing since then, savings rates began to rebound in the 2022 fourth and 2023 first quarters, but still remain below 2019 pre-pandemic levels. 

