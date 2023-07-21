CSX Shares Fall After Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations as Shipping Volumes Drop

Key Takeaways CSX reported a 3% drop in second quarter revenue, missing analysts' estimates.

The company pointed to several factors, including a drop in intermodal shipping volumes.

CEO Joe Hinrichs warned full-year revenue will be impacted by intermodal storage and falling coal prices.

Shares of CSX Corporation (CSX) slumped more than 3% in early trading on Friday after the railroad operator's sales fell because of lower fuel prices, reduced supplemental revenue, lower coal benchmark prices, and a decrease in multi-carrier or intermodal shipping volumes.

CSX reported fiscal 2023 second quarter revenue declined 3% to $3.7 billion, missing analysts’ estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.49, in line with forecasts.

Intermodal shipments fell 9.9% to 684,000, and intermodal revenue per carload dropped 9.3% to $719. Overall volume units totaled 1.5 million, down 3%.

CEO Joe Hinrichs warned that full-year revenue will face headwinds from intermodal storage and lower international benchmark coal prices. He said the company expects low-single-digit percent revenue ton-mile growth, driven by merchandise and export coal.

CSX Corporation shares were down for the day, but remained higher for 2023.

