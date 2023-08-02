Cost-Cutting Moves Help CVS Post Better-Than-Expected Results

Published August 02, 2023
CVS

Key Takeaways

  • Cost-cutting measures helped boost second quarter results for CVS.
  • Earnings and revenue both exceeded analysts' estimates as all three segments posted sales increases.
  • CVS began a restructuring plan during the quarter.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares advanced 3.6% in early trading on Wednesday as cost-cutting helped the pharmacy chain and healthcare company post better-than-expected results.

CVS reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21, with revenue rising 10.3% to $88.9 billion. Both exceeded forecasts. Sales at the Health Care Benefit segment gained 17.6%, while the Health Services unit added 7.6%, and the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness group also climbed 7.6%.

CVS

YCharts

The company noted that during the period, it launched a restructuring plan “intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs.” CVS said it conducted “a strategic review of its various transformation initiatives and determined that it would terminate certain initiatives.” It’s also been reported that CVS will lay off 5,000 workers.

The company lowered its full-year GAAP diluted EPS outlook to a range of $6.53 to $6.75 from $6.90 to $7.12. It confirmed its adjusted EPS guidance of $8.50 to $8.70 and cash flow from operations of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

Despite Wednesday's gain, CVS shares were still down 18% for 2023.

