Danaher Buys Abcam for $5.7 Billion to Expand Its Product Offerings

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published August 28, 2023
Abcam

Chris Radburn - PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Danaher agreed to buy British biotech firm Abcam for $5.7 billion.
  • The deal values Abcam at $24 per share, a 2.7% premium from Friday's closing price.
  • Abcam will be a standalone company inside of Danaher's Life Sciences unit.

Medical tool supplier Danaher (DHR) is expanding its product offerings by purchasing British biotech firm Abcam Plc (ABCM) for $5.7 billion, including debt.

Danaher said it would pay $24 per share for Abcam, a 2.7% premium to Abcam’s closing price on Friday. The company indicated it plans to finance the deal through cash on hand and proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.

Abcam’s life sciences tools help advance drug discoveries, and its technologies are used by about 750,000 researchers, with Danaher CEO Rainer Blair noting Abcam’s record of innovation, product quality, and “breadth of antibody portfolio positions” made it an attractive acquisition target.

Danaher explained that Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone firm within its Life Sciences division. 

Abcam has been under pressure from activist investors to explore strategic alternatives, and indicated it had 20 potential buyers before deciding on Danaher. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of next year.

Shares of Danaher advanced 2.3% on Monday following the news, while American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Abcam Plc fell 4.3%.

