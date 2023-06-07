Dave & Buster's Reports All-Time Highs for Profit and Sales

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Updated June 07, 2023
Dave & Buster's

Tiffany Rose / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Dave & Buster's set records for earnings and revenue.
  • The restaurant chain bought back $200M in shares so far this year.
  • Two new deals will add franchises in India and Australia.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) jumped as the game-themed restaurant chain posted record profit and sales.

Dave & Buster’s reported fiscal 2023 first quarter income of $70.1 million, or $1.45 per share, beating forecasts. Revenue soared 32.4% to $597.3 million, although that was less than analysts had anticipated. 

CEO Chris Morris indicated Dave & Buster’s has delivered on the strategic opportunities it’s identified “to unlock significant revenue growth and cost efficiency opportunities in our business.”

The company noted that it repurchased 3.6 million shares at a cost of $125.5 million in the quarter. Since then, it bought an additional 2.1 million shares worth $74.5 million, making the total so far this fiscal year 5.7 million shares for $200 million. 

In addition to its earnings, Dave & Buster’s announced two agreements to create a 15-store partnership in India and a five-store deal in Australia. It added that the moves were the second and third multi-store franchise deals since it released its global expansion plans last year. The company added that those moves were “firmly cementing the brand” in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa regions, with 31 stores committed to development since then.

Dave & Buster’s shares soared 24% on Wednesday morning following the news, putting them into positive territory for the year.

PLAY YTD chart

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Dave & Buster's. "Dave & Buster’s Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces $200 Million of Shares Repurchased to Date in FY 2023; Opened Four New Stores and Enters into Two International Franchise Agreements."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description