Dave & Buster's Reports All-Time Highs for Profit and Sales

Key Takeaways Dave & Buster's set records for earnings and revenue.

The restaurant chain bought back $200M in shares so far this year.

Two new deals will add franchises in India and Australia.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) jumped as the game-themed restaurant chain posted record profit and sales.

Dave & Buster’s reported fiscal 2023 first quarter income of $70.1 million, or $1.45 per share, beating forecasts. Revenue soared 32.4% to $597.3 million, although that was less than analysts had anticipated.

CEO Chris Morris indicated Dave & Buster’s has delivered on the strategic opportunities it’s identified “to unlock significant revenue growth and cost efficiency opportunities in our business.”

The company noted that it repurchased 3.6 million shares at a cost of $125.5 million in the quarter. Since then, it bought an additional 2.1 million shares worth $74.5 million, making the total so far this fiscal year 5.7 million shares for $200 million.

In addition to its earnings, Dave & Buster’s announced two agreements to create a 15-store partnership in India and a five-store deal in Australia. It added that the moves were the second and third multi-store franchise deals since it released its global expansion plans last year. The company added that those moves were “firmly cementing the brand” in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa regions, with 31 stores committed to development since then.

Dave & Buster’s shares soared 24% on Wednesday morning following the news, putting them into positive territory for the year.

