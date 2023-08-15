David Einhorn's Greenlight Adds Activision Blizzard, Shuns AI Hype

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital (GLRE) is shunning the hype surrounding AI stocks and sticking to value investments, with stakes in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Onex Corp.

Einhorn Jumps into Activision as Buffett Cuts Stake

In its latest 13F filing, David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund reported a new position worth about $20 million in games developer Activision Blizzard.

His stake came as Warren Buffett dumped more than two-thirds of his own investment in the company as its merger with Microsoft (MSFT) faces regulatory scrutiny. Buffett has been a long-time fan of the merger arbitrage strategy but may see some of the value disappearing as the deal nears its conclusion.

The standout theme in the Greenlight filing is that Einhorn has shunned the Wall Street rush into AI stocks. Fellow hedge fund billionaire, Dan Loeb, exited defensive value plays to pile into a host of companies with AI upside, including Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Einhorn has stuck by the value investing playbook with a new position in asset manager Onex Corp. which is "aggressively repurchasing shares." An increased stake was taken in clean energy firm Net Power, which Einhorn calls a potential "multi-bagger," but with added risk on the downside.

Einhorn Agrees with Ackman on 'Stickier' Inflation, Adds Index Hedges

As consumer inflation expectations continue to fall, Einhorn and Bill Ackman both agree that inflation is likely to remain "stickier" than current forecasts.

"If we were bearish until March and neutral through June, we would now characterize ourselves as 'worried,'" Einhorn said in his investment letter, noting his firm had taken hedges on stock indices.

Greenlight was up 14.5% for the second quarter with strong gains in Consol Energy (CEIX) and Tenet Healthcare (THC). The company exited its entire stake, worth more than $60 million, in Global Payments Corp. (GPN).