U.S. Debt Ceiling Talks Don't Seem Personal to Americans

39% - That's the portion of registered voters who think a default on the U.S. debt obligations would significantly impact their personal finances.

The highest portion of respondents to a Morning Consult survey said if the U.S. was to default on its debt it would be a major problem, while an additional 28% said it would cause minor issues. Another 13% said it wouldn't cause any problems for them, and about one-fifth weren't sure how it would impact their finances.

Larger portions of those surveyed thought a debt ceiling breach would hit close to home, with more than three-fourths of registered voters saying at least some negative impacts would trickle down to their local economy. Most respondents agreed that a default would hurt the U.S. as a whole, with only 4% saying there would be no impact at all on the broader economy.

As debt negotiations between Democrats and Republicans sputter ever closer to the June 1 estimated breach, many entities are shoring up their finances. Companies are saving up cash to cover payroll, states are evaluating their Treasury holdings, and investors are shoring up liquidity.

While a default may be the least likely outcome of this month's debt negotiations, it would be the most harmful. Economists say a debt ceiling breach would spark a recession—costing millions of jobs and creating decades-long issues for the country. A breach would also have international implications, economists say.

Outside of a recession, individuals may feel the impacts of a debt ceiling breach in the form of less valuable retirement accounts or more difficult and expensive borrowing, said Moody's Chief Economist Mark Zandi in a television interview Wednesday.

"Everyone is going to get hurt," Zandi said. "It's just a matter of degree."